Key points to remember on the second day of opening arguments for President Trump's dismissal trial

Democrats have argued that President Donald Trump had sought a bogus investigation into a political rival and pursued a conspiracy theory that was discredited over Ukraine on Thursday during Trump’s impeachment trial. is finished around 10:30 p.m. AND, and what awaits us as senators conduct only the third recall trial of a president: Pressing their case for a second day, the Democrats said there was no evidence that the former vice president Joe Biden had done anything wrong in relations with Ukraine. Rejecting a central Trump assertion, the Democrats said the president had asked for Ukraine’s political inquiry into Biden to influence the 2020 elections in his favor. “There was no basis for the investigation the president was pursuing and carrying out. None. He was doing it only for his own political gain,” said representative Sylvia Garcia of Texas, a Democratic prosecutor. Likewise, Democrats have said that Trump and his allies, including his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have pushed the Kremlin’s conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in false, the 2016 US election. “Trump came first,” before US policy and the national interest, said Representative Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and Chief Democratic Prosecutor. Democratic senators mocked Schiff jokingly that Trump had “made a religious man of Vladimir Putin,” a reference to Putin’s comment last November: “Thank God,” he said in a statement. an economic forum in Moscow “, nobody accuses us of interfering in the American world” ctions plus; now they accuse Ukraine. “The discredited theory which reproaches Ukraine for interfering in the elections of 2016 n is not a laughing matter, said Schiff, calling it central in the impeachment charges. Trump is accused of requesting the Ukraine investigation – and an investigation by Joe Biden and his son, Hunter – for his own political gain while using Congress-approved military aid as leverage. are required to remain silent during the trial – and deprived of their phones and other electronic devices – they speak during breaks in the Lindsey Graham, RS.C., a great Trump advocate, disputed the Democratic argument on the Bidens’ dealings in Ukraine. The White House and some congressional Republicans have raised questions about Hunter Biden’s lucrative work on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, and Joe Biden’s successful efforts to force the sacking of a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor. There is no evidence of wrongdoing er Biden. “I know a lot about the Trump family and their relationships in Russia,” said Graham. “I don’t know anything about the Biden connection. You will find out more about this.” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, refuted Republican senators who lamented hearing nothing new from the House attorneys said. Republicans voted nine times this week to block Democratic amendments for new witnesses and documents. “If they want new things, there are many,” Schumer said in a statement. press conference before Thursday’s session. “As the leaders (Democrats) made clear, a lot of documents are sitting there, all compiled, all ready to go, with just a vote of four Republicans to assign them. The Democrats are expected to conclude their arguments on Friday, with Trump’s legal team ready to plead its case for up to three days from Saturday. Jay Sekulow, a Trump attorney, has deflected rumors that the defense could end in just one day. “We will use sufficient time to defend our case and point out the inconsistencies in their case. We will not run out of time, ” he said.” I am sure if it is (over) ) Saturday or Monday or Tuesday that the case will be made to defend the President, I have no doubt. ”

Democrats have argued that President Donald Trump has demanded a phony investigation into a political rival and on Thursday pursued a conspiracy theory discredited over Ukraine during Trump’s impeachment trial.

Highlights from Thursday’s session, which ended around 10:30 p.m. ET, and what awaits us as senators are just conducting the third President’s recall trial:

Pressing their case for a second day, the Democrats said there was no evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden had done anything wrong in relations with Ukraine. Refuting a central Trump assertion, the Democrats said the president had asked for Ukraine’s political inquiry into Biden to influence the 2020 elections in his favor.

“There was no basis for the investigation the president was carrying out and carrying out. None. He was doing so only for his own political gain,” said Democratic Attorney Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Likewise, Democrats have said that Trump and his allies, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, had pushed into a false Kremlin-style conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, had gotten involved in the elections of 2016.

“Trump has given himself priority,” before US policy and the national interest, said Representative Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and Chief Democratic Prosecutor.

Democratic senators laughed when Schiff joked that Trump had “made Vladimir Putin a religious man,” a reference to Putin’s comment last November: “Thank goodness,” he said in a statement. economic forum in Moscow ”, nobody accuses us of interfering in the American elections; now they are accusing Ukraine. “

The discredited theory that blames Ukraine for meddling in the 2016 elections is no laughing matter, said Schiff, calling it central in the indictment charges. Trump is accused of requesting the Ukraine investigation – and an investigation into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter – for his own political gain while using Congress-approved military aid as leverage.

While senators pledged to remain silent during the trial – and deprived of their phones and other electronic devices – they speak during pauses in action.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., One of Trump’s main supporters, disputed the Democratic argument regarding the Bidens’ transactions in Ukraine. The White House and some Republicans in Congress have raised questions about Hunter Biden’s lucrative work on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company and Joe Biden’s successful efforts to force the dismissal of a prosecutor corrupt Ukrainian. There has been no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden.

“I know a lot about the Trump family and their relationship to Russia,” said Graham. “I don’t know anything about the Biden connection. You’ll find out more about this.”

Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer, on the other hand, refuted Republican senators who regretted hearing nothing new from prosecutors in the House. Republicans voted nine times this week to block Democratic amendments for new witnesses and documents.

“If they want new things, there are a lot of them,” Schumer said at a press conference before Thursday’s session. “As the leaders (Democrats) made clear, a lot of documents are sitting there, all compiled, all ready to go, with just a vote of four Republicans to assign them. ”

The Democrats are expected to conclude their arguments on Friday, with Trump’s legal team ready to plead its case for up to three days from Saturday. Jay Sekulow, a Trump attorney, has deflected rumors that the defense could end in just one day.

“We will use sufficient time to defend our case and point out the inconsistencies in their case. We are not going to run out of time, ” he said. “I am confident that it will be (completed) Saturday, Monday or Tuesday that the case will be made to defend the president. I have no doubt.”

.