Key Findings from the Democratic Presidential Debate in Iowa

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during the National Action Network Convention on April 4, 2019 in New York. (Shutterstock)

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press

DES MOINES (AP) – Some key lessons from Tuesday’s democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, the last forum before the Iowa gatherings:

CIVILITY AND SUBSTANCE ABOUT FIGHTING AND FRICTION

Article below …

After the assassination of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States, the Democrats prepared for foreign policy clashes. Instead, a lot of substance broke out.

There was a brief skirmish between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who spoke out against the Iraq war, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who apologized for supporting him. However, most of the 30-minute opening discussion – a quarter of the time allowed for the debate – focused on the future.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and California businessman Tom Steyer tried to argue that their non-bypass CVs would benefit the Oval Office. “We hear that the US government has made mistakes in the Middle East for 20 years,” said Steyer. “It is time for someone outside to have a strategic view of what we are trying to do.”

The two Liberals, Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, argued that the United States must withdraw all of its troops from the Middle East and Afghanistan. “The Americans are tired of waging endless wars that cost us trillions of dollars,” said Sanders.

Warren said generals keep arguing that the United States is “cornering” in its struggles. “We went around the corner so many times in these regions,” she quipped.

The two voices in favor of traditional foreign policy were Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, both of whom advocated a minimal military presence in the Middle East.

The 37-year-old Buttigieg, who worked as a military secret service in Afghanistan, saw foreign policy as part of his generational dispute. “There are recruits whose seniority is barely enough to remember some of these voices,” he said after Biden and Sanders discussed their 17-year Iraq war votes.

ABOUT THE FIGHT THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED

The preliminary discussion was about an expected dispute between Sanders and Warren over Warren’s claim that Sanders informed her in 2018 that a woman could not be elected president. Sanders denied it, Warren didn’t push it. Their fight did not take place, but sparked a livelier discussion about gender and power. Sanders continued to deny that he had ever said it. “Does anyone have any sense that a woman cannot be elected president?” He asked. The answer is yes. This sentiment is often heard by democratic voters and activists who are still traumatized by Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016. Warren did not repeat on stage that Sanders made the statement, but said, “This question of whether a woman can be president or not has to be answered directly.” Warren said that she and Klobuchar, the two women on stage , the only ones were the ones who won every choice they made. But there was apparent tension when Sanders tried to correct Warren’s statement that she was the only person on stage to have beaten an incumbent Republican in the past 30 years. He noted that he had ousted a Republican when he won his first congressional election in 1990. “That was 30 years ago,” Warren replied calmly. After the debate, it seemed like Warren Sanders wasn’t going to shake hands.

RARE OOPS FOR A STUDENT

Klobuchar is an “A” student in local art when she advertises across Iowa. Klobuchar is a disciplined candidate who reminds voters in Iowa that they understand them by dropping the names of local political officials, cities, counties, general votes, and local heroes.

But in the middle of a statement by all the women who won the governorates in 2018, she got stuck and tried to remember the name Laura Kelly from Kansas.

“And your name. … I am very proud to know her and her name is Governor … Kelly, “said Klobuchar, swallowing the new governor’s last name.

She later tried to hop back with a tongue in her cheek. During an exchange on health care, Klobuchar said: “The Affordable Health Care Act is 10 points more popular than the President of the United States.”

GLOBAL TRADE HITS AT HOME IN IOWA

At least for Sanders there was clarity in the trade. He declined to support the new agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada, although he admitted that it had only slightly improved compared to the decades-old North American free trade agreement. (Steyer said he would not sign the agreement because it hadn’t done enough to combat climate change.) All Democrats agreed that President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and North American allies affected American jobs and the rural economy – especially in Iowa, one of the country’s leading export countries. Sanders’ back and forth with his colleagues showed a gap between his economic isolationism and the rest of the field’s half-hearted approach. Sanders said the deal will result in “hundreds of thousands of well-paid jobs continuing to be lost,” and environmental issues that are critical to his campaign will no longer be addressed. His ideological opposite, Biden, indicated that there was almost no trade pact that Sanders would support. Despite rejecting US trade agreements with Asia and Europe, Warren said, “We have farmers here in Iowa who are injured and who are injured because of the trade wars initiated by Donald Trump.”

STEYER’S BET PAID

It’s worth over a billion dollars, but only seems to have a questionable red knitted tie. But Tom Steyer, the activist who ran an investment firm, made it into the final debate before Iowa voted. And he made himself felt.

With his money, he financed ads in early states that improved his profile to the point that the debate and donation thresholds for the debate were exceeded. In previous encounters, he was mostly in the background, but on Tuesday night he stood out by occupying an unusual niche – the anti-corporate billionaire.

“Businesses have their way with the American people and the American people are suffering,” Steyer once said, and endorsed the payer health plan developed by Sanders, a professing socialist.

He later said that his children did not deserve state-paid college, which justified Buttigieg’s more centrist approach to free college. But then he argued that he had spoken to Warren about a property tax that made her her basic proposal. “The redistribution of wealth to the richest Americans from everyone else must stop,” he said.

When asked by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer whether funding his impeachment process had been a smart move since late 2017, since Trump is likely to be acquitted in the upcoming Senate process, Steyer said: “It is always worth standing up for what is right. Wolf. And I will never withdraw from that. “