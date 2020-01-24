Kevin Young, Matt Capps and Michael McKenry join the Pirates broadcast team

Ancient pirates Kevin Young, Matt Capps and Michael McKenry will join the broadcast team as rotating color analysts in 2020, replacing a longtime broadcaster Steve Blass, the club announced on Friday.

Color men Bob walk and John Wehner will return in 2020, as well as play-by-play advertisers Greg brown and Joe Block.

Young played the first base for the 1992-1995 and 1997-2003 Pirates. He has been a special assistant in baseball operations and the club’s offensive coordinator since December 2014. Young has also worked with players on first base defense, including Josh Bell and former pirates Pedro Alvarez and John Jaso.

McKenry caught the Pirates from 2011 to 2013 during his seven-year career in the major leagues. He has been a studio analyst for AT&T SportsNet for the past two seasons.

Capps introduced the Pirates from 2005 to 2009 and has been the closest to the past three years. He received a nod from the stars in 2010 as a member of the national championships and finished with 138 career stops. He replaced as a studio analyst whenever McKenry was unavailable last season.

The team also announced that it will broadcast a record 33 training games in the spring, including a record 14 on AT&T SportsNet. All but five games will be available on television or radio, and the latter five can be heard via webcast on Pirates.com.

The Pirates’ first radio show this spring will be on February 22 at 1 p.m. on KDKA 1020. Their first television broadcast will be on February 23 at 1:05 p.m.

AT&T SportsNet will again be the Pirates’ television partner in 2020 after the two sides have reached a multi-year extension this offseason. Radio broadcasts will again be broadcast on 93.7 The Fan or KDKA 1020.

