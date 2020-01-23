Screengrab courtesy of Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has let former CFL boss and senior defensive assistant Chris Jones know he wants him on his coaching staff.

According to sources, Stefanski Jones called and made it clear that the 53-year-old was not forced to remain from the previous Cleveland coaching group. Instead, Stefanski has done his own background work on Jones and believes the defense guru can continue to help the Browns.

Jones signed a two-year deal in January last year, which means he’s bound to Cleveland until the 2020 season. The entire soccer world has gathered in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. Anyone who has been in contact with Jones and talked to him about his future feels that he is confident of being with the Browns.

Stefanski is still finishing his coaches. Paul DePodesta, Chief Strategy Officer, has been instrumental in interviewing the head coach and has great power in Cleveland’s franchise. DePodesta is known for using analytics to build a team. He was part of the moneyball strategy in Major League Baseball at Oakland Athletics and served as General Manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers for two seasons.

DePodesta is a fan of Jones and that is a key factor in Browns’ organizational structure. The 47-year-old DePodesta won an internal fight with former Cleveland GM John Dorsey when he was released in December. This happened only a few days after Freddie Kitchens was relieved of his duties as head coach by the Browns.

Cleveland ended the 2019 season with a 33:23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who were the NFL’s worst team with a 2:14 win / loss record. The Browns took a 6-10 lead under the kitchens in the first and only year. This season ended well below expectations before the regular schedule started in September.

Dorsey was the man who called the Saskatchewan Roughriders to ask permission to interview Jones. It was ultimately a combination of Dorsey and Kitchens who decided to take Jones to Cleveland. Meanwhile, other NFL teams did extensive research on Jones and glimpsed the former Mr. Everything in Saskatchewan.

Drivers increased their total winnings under Jones each year from five to ten and twelve in 2018. Jones led Saskatchewan into the playoffs in two consecutive seasons after the franchise had not reached the postseason since 2014. He was named CFL coach of the year 2018, but had an extension clause in his extension that had been signed with the drivers.

Jones is 53-37 as the head coach in Canada and won the Gray Cup championship in 2015 with the Edmonton Eskimos. He would be highly coveted by teams north of the border for his defensive excellence. However, the new leaders in Cleveland have recognized Jones’ skills as a defense and talent trainer. For example, Jones was on the go and searched the Shrine Game for the Browns.

Even if Jones likes to wear only black – apart from unforeseen changes – brown is the current color of choice.