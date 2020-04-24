Kevin Smith wanted Michael Rooker to play Lex Luthor in the Movie SUPERMAN LIVES – GeekTyrant

Way back in the 1990s, actor and director Kevin Smith he was hired to write the script for a Superman movie called Superman Lives. The film was being produced by Tim Burton, which was also to be directed. Nicolas Cage there was an online fame for playing Man of Steel, and although all these big names were connected, the movie never came, and fans always knew what would come of it.

All these years later, Smith was taking part in a recent Mallrats viewing party where he mentioned Michael Rooker, who played Svenning in the film, was his first choice for the role of Lex Luthor in Superman Lives.

“When I wrote my Superman Lives script, it was Rooker that I saw in my head as Lex Luthor. So another reference to his comic book came for shaving his head. “

He even said that was why he made him shake his head in Mallrats, as a kind of comic book reference. Rooker has had a great career, and has since landed some wonderful roles, such as in The Walking Dead franchise and Guardians of the Galaxy. But it was great fun to see him in the role of super villain Lex Luthor.

Would you like to have made this movie? Do you like Rooker for Lex Luthor?

Through LRM