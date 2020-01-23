Kevin Martin: Canada cannot be bullied at the Meng case

The idea that Canada should negotiate with China about a “prisoner exchange” about the detention and possible extradition to the US of Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, is in a word asinine.

The suggestion that our federal government intervenes and offers Meng for the release of the arrested Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested after her detention in Vancouver, goes against the core values ​​of our democracy.

While Meng, until, or as her lawyers can prove otherwise, is legal before the Canadian courts for an American request seeking extradition about a fraud allegation, Spavor and Kovrig appear to be in Chinese prisons for fake espionage costs.

In short, Spavor and Kovrig seem to be held hostage for the ransom of Meng’s release.

This is not a case where both countries have arrested government representatives who have reportedly committed inappropriate espionage on the other nation.

It is not even clear that the two Canadians, businessman Spavor and former diplomat Kovrig, are even accused of acting on behalf of this nation as opposed to another country.

If China has a legitimate reason for their arrests, it has not let in any Canadian official.

If the two men are more than just pawns in a Chinese attempt to extort Canada to release one of its top drivers, why are there no specific allegations of misconduct?

In the case of Robert Schellenberg, the Canadian whose 15-year drug trafficking sentence was inexplicably turned into a death sentence following the arrest of Meng by RCMP and border officials in Vancouver.

The timing of the change in Schellenberg’s sentence suggests that the Chinese are literally holding a gun to the head of a Canadian citizen to try to pressurize our government to abandon our legal agreement with the United States to arrest extraditions and to execute when requested.

The imprisonment of the two Michaels is tragic for both them and their families, as well as the death sentence hanging above Schellenberg – something that Ottawa has tried to rectify by the right means.

But Beijing does not seem interested in observing the rule of law, at least not when it comes to democratic legal principles.

Another concern is how China’s actions can influence the judge who is now leading the rendition of Meng.

B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes is supposed to be impartial and immune to outside influences.

But she is human. She will know, at least in the back of her mind, that her decision will affect more people than Meng alone.

And that could make her think in both directions.

Agreeing with Meng’s lawyers that she is unlawful in front of a Canadian court can lead to the rapid release of the Michaels and perhaps a commute to Schellenberg’s death.

Holmes could unintentionally allow that to make her more inclined to rule in favor of Meng, or insult her so much that she decides against the Huawei director.

Anyway, her ruling will be interpreted in China – where judicial independence seems limited at best – as a sign of the weakness or stubbornness of the Canadian government, while everything Holmes will do to the best of the ability of the law.

And if Meng’s lawyers are successful, what impact does her release from her house arrest, or rather her temporary exile to a lavish mansion in Vancouver, and her exit from Canada, have on China’s position with regard to the three Canadian citizens?

Will Chinese officials quietly release Spavor and Kovrig and undo Schellenberg’s verdict?

Or will they decide to make Canada pay even more?

Anyway, a so-called prisoner exchange is not the answer. You don’t go with a bully to let him do what he wants.

