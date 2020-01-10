Loading...

Giants of comedy Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies and Whitney Cummings have teamed up to perform at Stand Up For Australian Fires, the Australian wildfire benefit fundraiser that will take place Jan. 26 at Novo in Los Angeles. Event product – co-produced by Kevin Lyman and Joe Sib – will go to Wildlife Warriors, Australia’s not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting Australia’s wildlife.

The event will be hosted by Monty Franklin, a stand-up from Los Angeles via Australia, which can be seen on the Netflix series by Rob Schneider Real Rob. Franklin teamed up with punk rock actors and shakers Kevin Lyman (Warped Tour) and Joe Sib (SideOneDummy) to organize an event that aims to raise awareness of the massive ecological disaster the country is facing. There will also be awareness funding to generate donations to help and preserve Australian wildlife.

“I think the world has seen pretty devastating images of the Australian people, the wildlife and the land torn apart by these fires,” Franklin told AltPress about the roots of his benefit. “I love my country of origin, but living in Los Angeles, I felt helpless. I don’t have a million dollars and I don’t have a million followers. But what I make have great friends who happen to be some of the best comedians in the world.

“So last Friday at the Comedy Store within 10 minutes of the idea of ​​a standup benefit show, I had Joe Rogan, Jim Jefferies and Whitney Cummings on board to help, without hesitation.”

Franklin then contacted Sib, founder of SideOneDummy brand / speech artist, to see how it could help speed up the process. The actor said Bb “immediately put on his hat” Let’s create this massive thing “” and called Warped Tour founder / nonprofit lawyer Kevin Lyman.

“To be honest, I don’t even know what happened after that,” says Franklin. “But Joe and Kevin went crazy. They embarked on the teams (promoters) of AEG and Goldenvoice, everyone coming together and hurrying to do it in less than 48 hours.

“I went from helplessness looking at photos of my burning country to a feeling of hope and looking at posters of huge comedic benefit that will generate funds, awareness and support for the whole country” he says.

Franklin and his comrades chose to allocate funds to Wildlife Warriors, run by the legendary Irwin family and the Australian Zoo. “Hearing about the loss of half a billion animals and the need to immediately help those injured to ensure the survival of many species,” said Franklin, “I thought to myself: is where I focus. “”

Funds from the Australian Forest Fire Benefit event will be used to help the Australia Zoo Hospital. The money will be spent to send medical supplies to wildlife rescuers and caregivers on the front lines of the fire-affected areas; purchase food preparation equipment for wildlife care groups to accommodate the large number of patients; and build a temperature-controlled intensive care unit for the ever-increasing number of koalas damaged by the fires.

“It’s a great show for a great cause,” says Franklin, “and the fact that so many people have come together to help is incredible. Australians are good people. People around the world are good people. “

For more information on the event, click here.

