Conor McGregor It only took 40 seconds to knock Donald Cerrone off at UFC 246. As a result, the former champion received a lot of virtual high fives and praise for his performance. But a person who was clearly not blown away by the victory is Kevin Lee.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Lee outweighs McGregor’s win over “chinny” Cerrone

McGregor was a big favorite before UFC 246, who defeated Cerrone. In addition, many people thought that if Cerrone couldn’t find a way to keep McGregor at bay, it would stop him in round one or two. That said, there didn’t seem to be that many people who predicted McGregor that the fight would be over in less than a minute.

Well, since UFC 246’s failure, Lee has appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show. During the discussion on McGregor’s decisive victory on Saturday and whether he was impressed, the light competitor said the following (quotes about MMA Mania):

“To be honest, I haven’t been impressed with UFC for a minute. This shit is starting to go crazy,” said Lee.

“And Conor is up there,” he continued. “I mean, he did the job and got the money, but he fought a guy who was tailor-made and skinny for him. Every time you go down through shoulder straps and it stings you, and that’s not too smart, “cowboy”, I’m not one of those who think “cowboy” is down. But if one shoulder hurts you, it means your chin is gone and they already knew it. So I’m not impressed. I’m a bit irritated to be honest. “

“When I go to the store and hear people talking about how he did” Cowboy “and that he’s back, blah, blah, blah. Come on, man. We’re really fighting out here. I’m really fighting, me had my comeback fight in November and I faced an undefeated guy. I didn’t hire anyone who was a little bit above the hill. So yes, I’m a bit irritated to be honest. “

Now Cerrone boosters and McGregor followers are likely to address Lee to read the comments above. While many people believe that Conor should have fought Justin Gaethje next and that Cerrone was hand-picked for an opponent, it is difficult to finally dismiss the win. Cerrone may have passed his prime, and his chin might not be what it was. But, it looked like McGregor had serious impulses behind the shoulder strikes he threw. It is very rare for this technique to do the damage it did.

Lee’s next fight

Lee achieved a ridiculous, impressive knockout win over Gregor Gillespie in November, which he has already pointed out. Next, he will compete against his competitor Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia on March 14th.

