Kevin Kerr, the biggest of the Riverhounds, announces his retirement from football

“Top man” is among Kevin Kerr favorite terms, and it’s all the more adorable when delivered in that thick Scottish accent.

The best man in the Riverhounds hangs up his crampons.

Kerr, a creative midfielder who has been a fixture of the franchise’s best seven seasons, a team captain and all time leader in help and minutes, announced his retirement from playing at Highmark on Thursday Stadium. He will join the Riverhounds Academy as a full-time instructor, with immediate effect, as the director of fundamentals and job-specific training.

He is 31 years old and has had a productive 2019 – five goals in 32 matches, including 28 starts, for first place in the USL Eastern Conference – but he had been told by Bob Lilley, the de facto coach and general manager, a week after the 2019 season, he was not offered a return contract. This sparked some introspection.

“It’s football. That’s the deal,” Kerr told me today. “I feel like I could keep playing, but I respect the Hounds, I’m a fan of the Hounds, and what Bob has done here has been incredible. I wish no one but the best.”

“Kevin’s professionalism and level of consistency had a major impact on the first team for many years,” said Lilley in a statement released by the team. “It is important for the organization to continue to identify players for the first team and coaches for the Academy who can help develop our brand on the field as well as throughout the community.” Kevin has had an exceptional career, and we are grateful that he will bring his skills to the coaching staff at the Academy. “

Kerr’s career spanning 2013-19 saw him finish with 181 appearances, 29 goals and lead wins with 14,712 minutes and 27 assists. He most appreciated his time with Robbie Vincent, especially the 2015 season – “My favorite season,” he said – when these two regularly tore their opponents apart, leading Vincent to get signed by DC United of MLS. But the team’s recent successes and the growing general popularity of the Hounds have also been highlights.

“I’m glad I was able to stay long enough to see this, to see the crowd we were getting, the victory we were making,” said Kerr. “I’m sure everything is on the right track. I’m glad I was able to play a small part in it. But I’m looking forward to the future. I’ll be happy to have Saturdays and weekends free with my family, and I’m excited about the academy. Keep going, I say. “

The Hounds will be without three major pieces on that side 19-4-11 at Kerr, top scorer Neco Brett and USL Defender of the Year Joe Greenspan, the last two having signed elsewhere in USL. Lilley told me last week that he had promising acquisitions underway, but it remains to be seen how they will compete with the pedigree of the missing.

