Kevin Glenn, former CFL QB, joins Detroit Catholic Headquarters as outreach manager of the regulatory community

Former CFL quarterback Kevin Glenn has at least officially departed from football for the time being.

Glenn was the first Detroit Catholic Central High School public relations manager to attend school history.

“I am very pleased to be joining such a prestigious institution with a very rich history,” said Glenn.

“I look forward to introducing families who have not considered Catholics as an option for the core goodness, discipline, and knowledge that CC builds on. There are tremendous opportunities for young men to succeed at high school, college, and beyond if they are ready to take on the challenge. “

The 40-year-old retired from the CFL before the 2019 season after supporting Mike Reilly with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2018 when he saw no game action. Glenn’s last season was 2017.

He started 17 games for the drivers and threw for 4,038 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Saskatchewan went 10-8 into the playoffs this year and came from Ricky Ray to James Wilder Jr. within a third when he moved to the Gray Cup.

Glenn has played 18 CFL seasons, making 208 career starts. He was a member of all nine CFL teams that qualified for seven of them. Throughout his career, Glenn has completed 52,867 yards, 294 touchdowns and 207 interceptions with a completion percentage of 63.2.

After nearly two decades in the league, Glenn knows the CFL well and could be a valuable mentor to younger quarterbacks learning the nuances of Canadian play. But right now Glenn is focusing on students in his hometown of Detroit.