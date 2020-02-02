Keukenvuur sends a man to the hospital

A person was taken to hospital after a fire in a unit at 85 Walnut Street in London, Ont. on Sunday 2 February 2020.

Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

A man is in the hospital after a kitchen fire in an apartment on Walnut Street, a fire that forced firefighters to break down the door.

Neighbors in the social housing building on Walnut St. 85 called the fire department after hearing the smoke detector on Sunday afternoon, said platoon chief Kirk Loveland.

Crews forced their way to the unit, which was full of smoke, and found a man on the floor who did not respond.

“They saved the victim from the apartment and then they could use a defibrillator and resuscitate,” Loveland said.

“What we don’t know is whether this person had a medical condition and collapsed during cooking. They were not consumed by fire, or burned,” he added.

Paramedics brought the man to the hospital, Loveland said.

Firefighters extinguished a “small fire” in the unit. It is assumed that it is centered around a hob or microwave.

“There was some kitchen equipment. They burned pretty well, “Loveland said.

There was no damage to adjacent apartments in the building, he said.