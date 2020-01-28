Kesha has dropped a bragging ode to nightlife called “Tonight”. The song is the last single from his upcoming album High Road, released on January 31.

The track opens like a torchlight ballad, complemented by a sparkling piano and Kesha’s booming voice. “Tonight is the best night of our lives,” she says. “If we breathe.”

Barely a minute later, the song suddenly turns into a hip-hop break and the scene turns into a dimly lit club. “I just found out that Elton John and I have the same shoes, it’s a fact,” she brags. “Hey Chelsea, do you mind if I put this wine in your backpack?”

“Tonight” follows the singles “Raising Hell” with Big Freedia, “My Own Dance” and “Resentment” with Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson. She recently appeared on Colbert to perform “Raising Hell,” wearing David Bowie Aladdin Sane makeup to honor the anniversary of the late singer’s death.

“The atmosphere is so different,” Kesha told Brian Hiatt of Rolling Stone about the new LP. “It’s so nice to feel so happy, when it seemed inconceivable a few years ago. Lying in the front yard, tanning my breasts, talking to you, not crying – and I’m so excited to make fun music… But every time I feel pressure, just for my fans. I want them to love it! “

The singer will begin a North American tour in support of High Road, which begins in Sugar Land, Texas on April 23 and ends in Windsor, Ontario on June 5.