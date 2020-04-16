Kesha removes boredom in quarantine with MIni-Song’s new song “Home Alone”

Kesha has overcome the quarantine quarantine with a new silly mini-song and a video called “Home Alone”, which she rightly devoted to actor Macaulay Culkin.

The 30-second clip opens with a quick clip from Culkin in the 1990 film before quickly moving on to images of Kesha dancing around her house in an outfit reminiscent of another classic at home, Risky business. The song itself has big drums and an energetic melody, and finds Kesha taking off silly lyrics like: “I set traps in case you are a bad guy / I read bookies, I make cookies in my thigh highs . “

I’m bored at home so I made a song for you animals !!! And a small video “It’s called HOME ALONE … dedicated to you all the sexy people who hang around the house … .. only. and also dedicated to the one and only @IncredibleCulk 💗💗👻👻 !! pic.twitter.com/2v8T2cWqod

– kesha (@KeshaRose) April 16, 2020

Kesha has been busy throughout the quarantine of coronaviruses, recently participating in the Fader Fort charity livestream. She is also ready to record a speech for the new iHeartMedia podcast project, Beginnings, for 2020 graduates who will not receive a ceremony and who will perform at the next GLAAD live event, Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, on April 26.

Last month, Kesha described how she spent her days in an email to Rolling stone, saying that she dug into boxes full of early career items and listened to artists like T. Rex, Alice Coltrane and the Black Lips.

“This time it’s weird like shit,” she wrote. “But we will all succeed together. Staying at home and not doing a million things is so uncomfortable, but that’s what has to happen. In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe and sane. I think it really made me realize that we are a global village, our actions affect people we have never met, and the more we can all have patience and compassion for each other, the more we will feel stronger and closer when this is all over. “