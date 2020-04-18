Kesha, Andra Day kick off all-star event battling COVID-19

NEW YORK – R&B singer Andra Day carried out her inspirational anthem “Rise Up,” former One particular Route member Niall Horan thanked wellness care workers and academics, and pop star Kesha performed piano although singing beneficial lyrics to kick off an all-star party aimed at preventing the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew McConaughey, Jack Black, Heidi Klum, Jason Segel, Tim Gunn, Matthew Bomer and Jameela Jamil also made appearances in the to start with hour of “One Planet: Together At Property,” an eight-hour celebration broken in two formats: A six-hour stream which began at 2 p.m. EDT, adopted by a two-hour Television set special at 8 p.m. that includes Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Stevie Speculate, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Billie Eilish.

“It’s Kesha from quarantine day 500. I skip my admirers so a lot,” the singer claimed, sitting down in front of her fire as her cat built noises in the qualifications. “I know that there’s so lots of men and women working and not sleeping and sacrificing so considerably to assist determine this out for all people and I just assume the vulnerability of us all as human beings proper now is genuinely exhibiting a seriously beautiful aspect to humanity.”

Immediately after thanking people doing the job on the front strains, she claimed: “I’m going to do the major factor I know how to do, which is participate in some songs and with any luck , this will just brighten your working day, maybe just a little little bit. That is my intention.”

Environment renowned pianist Lang Lang, nation singer Maren Morris, rock performer Hozier, British star Rita Ora and Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi also executed throughout “One World: With each other At Home,” brought on by advocacy organization World Citizen and in aid of the Environment Wellness Group. The six-hour stream, airing on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital platforms, also included video clips concentrated on wellness care staff on the entrance lines battling the spreading coronavirus. It also aired a deal of individuals acquiring married — some in front of their houses, some others within — through the pandemic.

The stream will also contain performances and appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, John Legend, Annie Lennox, Popular, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacky Cheung, Jennifer Hudson, Michael Bublé, Juanes and The Killers.

The Tv set special, curated by Gaga, will air concurrently on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. It will aspect Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Celine Dion, Lizzo, J Balvin and Andrea Bocelli. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the Tv distinctive.

Copyright 2020 The Involved Push. All rights reserved. This content may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed with no permission.