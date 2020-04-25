Kershaw Co. will be making graduation ceremonies just like in the past

And Kershaw elders must turn their heads around under strict guidelines

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) – In an age of distraction from some older adults, they are faced with the possibility that they may not be able to celebrate publicly in their 10-year career three at school due to Coronavirus infection.

While some schools have not made any decisions on the plan for the 2020 school year, that will not be the case for students at Kershaw County High School. School officials announced on Friday that they plan to continue with the program as their system will prevent any problems with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

Administrators said they took their time deciding what to do best to proceed, and began investigations six weeks ago. Government officials said they wanted to find ways for students to make the programs they accomplished the most memorable. After reviewing all of their options, they decided to celebrate the event, highlighting the socioeconomic gap Although cases and even deaths due to coronavirus continue to rise daily in the state.

But authorities believe that there is no way to know if we will still be in a distracting situation coming up in June and decide to spend the first few days planned and optimistic in place to keep visitors from being exposed to change any time.

North Central High School Friday, May 29, 2020 7:30 p.m. A soccer field

Returning Camden College Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:30 am. Zemp Stadium

Lugoff-Elgin High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 9: 45 a.m. Soccer games

Security Changes Now

Akwụkwọ akwụkwọ Students will only have four tickets

Will This stadium will be designed to accommodate human suffering

We will have an enrollment process that will enable us to avoid releasing others

● Before boarding, guests should check their temperature and cover the cover (you can

bring yours)

We are going to be drowning in these three festivals