Kers Shanahan of 49 must answer for another collapse of the Super Bowl

MIAMI – Kyle Shanahan will now collapse another Super Bowl to answer questions about.

After being peppered all week by reporters trying to lead that bloated 28-3 back to New England three years ago when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Shanahan’s first trip to the Super Bowl ended up as head coach in another late-game meltdown .

The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history and gave up a 10-point lead in the second half when they remained a 20-10 lead and lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday-evening.

“Those guys hurt there, just like me,” Shanahan said. “We’re all hurting right now. It’s hard to lose a Super Bowl, but I’m so incredibly proud of those guys, what they’ve done all year round. I’ve been coaching for a while and it’s so special a group like I have ever been. It is difficult that today had to end as it was. “

In two trips to the Super Bowl, Shanahan’s 46-0 teams were outperformed in the fourth quarter and overtime, and he can only think of what went wrong to cost him two championships.

Shanahan has now had seven drives as a play-caller in the fourth quarter of Super Bowls and his teams have four points, two sales, one failed fourth down and only six first downs.

“We just didn’t do it when we had the ball,” Shanahan said. “Came briefly on a few games. … We had our chance a bit there at the end, and they made some good games, and we just missed them.”

The 49ers seemed to be in strong control when they intercepted Patrick Mahomes for the second time playing 11:57 and a 10-point lead.

But then the coach known as perhaps one of the most innovative play-callers of the competition could not choose the right games to help the 49ers win the win.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed a 12-meter pass to George Kittle to give the Niners a first down with less than 11 minutes to play. But Raheem Mostert was stopped for 1 yard, Garoppolo threw an incompleteness in second place and was then forced into a short scramble in third place after a false start on Joe Staley.

That forced a point and Mahomes led an 83-yard drive that immediately brought the Chiefs back into play.

“The turning point is that we have achieved revenue and not executed for a violation,” said Kittle. “We returned the ball immediately.”

The Niners still had the chance to seal it with a productive attack, but a first run followed by two incompletenesses, including one hit against the line by Chris Jones, gave the Chiefs the ball back.

Mahomes led another TD drive to give the Chiefs a 24-20 lead, which made Garoppolo the stage for a comeback in the final in the final 2:39.

The Niners managed to move the ball over the midfield after the two-minute warning for two straight deficiencies. Emmanuel Sanders then broke deep open in third place, but Garoppolo just knocked him down.

“We missed some shots in the field, some games that we usually make,” Garoppolo said. “We just didn’t make all the plays that we normally make.”

A fourth bag dropped Shanahan’s chance to join his father, Mike, as the only father-son Super Bowl champion coaches.

The Chiefs added a late TD and then Garoppolo’s despairing end put an end to every 49-chance comeback.

“Pretty cheeky,” Kittle said. “It’s not something you can wrap your head around. I wish I had a half to play. We didn’t take our chances.”