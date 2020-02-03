Kerri Einarson captures the curling title for ladies from Manitoba

Kerri Einarson can pack her bags for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in the knowledge that she will last a long time this year.

After having gone through the wildcard game for the past two seasons, Einarson took her place as Team Manitoba after an 8-6 win over Jennifer Jones in the final of Sunday’s provincial playdowns.

The Gimli, Man., Defeated Chelsea Carey for the final Scotties spot in 2018, went all the way to the final before losing to Jones, but went home last year and fell in the play-in match to Casey Scheidegger.

This time, Jones will fight for the wildcard as she faces provincial rival Tracy Fleury. The “Big Three” of Fleury, Einarson and Jones are 1-2-3 on the list of women of the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS).

The Einarson team, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and head Briane Meilleur dropped their opening game of the tournament 6-5 to the team of Abby Ackland but did not lose another rattling on seven consecutive wins.

Jones, who has won eight provincial titles, defeated title defender Fleury 8-7 in an extra end during the semi-final earlier on Sunday.

The championship game was determined by steals straight out of the gate with Einarson flubbing in a double attempt to deliver a steal of two in the first end. Einarson bounced in a 5-3 advantage in the fifth end after stealing when Jones’s last stone came well short to award three points. Another error in seven handed a 6-5 lead back to Jones when Einarson flashed after a hit attempt with her first transfer stone and overthrew her last sailing trip through the rings to give up two more.

Einarson bumped into a rock pile for a deuce in the ninth to continue with 7-6 and made an absolute link with her last rock in the 10th through a gate to land on the pinhole of the button. Jones was sitting several stones in the house and just had to follow the path with the last rock of the game to secure the championship, but her shooter crept on a guard.

Meanwhile, Corryn Brown conquered her first for Christ. ladies title scored two in the 10th and stole one in the extra end to cut title defender Sarah Wark 8-7. Jim Cotter captured the men’s championship and beat Tyler Tardi 10-6.

Krista McCarville repeated as Northern Ontario women’s champion with a 6-5 win over Krysta Burns. Brad Jacobs won his 10th men’s title in 11 seasons with a 7-3 win against Mike Badiuk.

Brad Gushue claimed his 15th Newfoundland and Labrador Tankard with a conservative 3-1 win against Trent Skanes and John Epping took the Ontario Tankard against Glenn Howard with 8-3.

Matt Dunstone makes his debut with Tim Hortons Brier for Saskatchewan and beats Kirk Muyres 4-2 in the SaskTel men’s final. James Grattan again competes for New Brunswick and surpasses Jason Roach 8-6, while Northwest Territories sees the return of Jamie Koe, who scored a 11-5 decision over Glen Hudy.

The provincial curling championships of Messrs Alberta and Manitoba complete the weekend with playdowns. View the semi-finals and finals for both events on Sportsnet on Sunday.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held from 15-23 February in Moose Jaw, Sask. The Tim Hortons Brier takes place from February 29 to March 8 in Kingston, Ont.

Team

Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Tim Hortons Brier

Canada

Chelsea Carey

Kevin Cow

Alberta

Laura Walker

February 5-9

British Columbia

Corryn Brown

Jim Cotter

Manitoba

Kerri Einarson

February 4-9

New Brunswick

Andrea Crawford

James Grattan

Newfoundland and Labrador

Erica Curtis

Brad Gushue

Northern Ontario

Krista McCarville

Brad Jacobs

Nova Scotia

Mary-Anne Arsenault

Jamie Murphy

Ontario

Rachel Homan

John Epping

Prince Edward Island

Suzanne Birt

Bryan Cochrane

Quebec

Noemie Verreault

Alek Bedard

Saskatchewan

Robyn Silvernagle

Matt Dunstone

Northwestern areas

Kerry Galusha

Jamie Cow

Nunavut

Lori Eddy

Jake Higgs

Yukon

Hailey Birnie

Thomas Scoffin

Wild Card

February 14: Tracy Fleury against Jennifer Jones

February 28