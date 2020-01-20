Kerr opens Chelsea account with an impressive win against Arsenal

Matilda’s skipper Sam Kerr opened her Super League account for women when Chelsea defeated league leaders Arsenal 4-1 at Meadow Park.

Kerr nodded after a narrow flank from the Norwegian winger Guro riding in the 13th minute with a 2-0 win for the blues, shortly after Bethany England gave Chelsea an early lead on Sunday.

A stunning goal from Sophie Ingle with a left foot from the side of the field increased Chelsea’s lead seven minutes later to stunning the hosts, who had lost only once this season and won their last five games.

Defending champion Arsenal, who is coached by Australian Joe Montemurro, lost 4-0 in the 68th minute when riding from close range passed Manuela Zinsberger.

Beth Mead took solace for the Gunners, but Chelsea efficiently ended the game to celebrate their third straight win.

The Blues are one point behind the new leaders Manchester City, who took advantage of the goal difference after their 2-0 win over Birmingham Arsenal.

But Emma Hayes’ team has a game in hand.

Although Hayes had to wait two WSL games before Kerr, the top scorer in the W-League, was added to the list of goalscorers, he was full of praise for England.

“I’m really happy for Sam, but Beth (England) deserves so much credit,” she said.

“There has been talk of Jodie Taylor and Ellen White over the years, but this girl is England’s number nine for me.”

