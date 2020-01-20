Kerr and Doob: What happened to the liberal promise of reforming the criminal justice system?

The Canadian criminal justice system needs to be improved, but the liberal government has acted slowly.

Five years ago we wrote a column in the Ottawa Citizen that explains how the Stephen Harper government used criminal policy for political purposes. Many changes have been made. No improved safety. Many created inequalities. Most created a less coherent and more principle system.

In 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instructed his Minister of Justice in her mandate letter: “to evaluate the changes to our criminal justice system … to assess the changes, ensure that we increase the security of our communities, get value for money , fill in gaps and ensure that the current provisions are consistent with the objectives of the criminal justice system. ”It never happened.

Here we return to Harper “reforms” that still need attention.

The most obvious are the 50+ mandatory minimum sentences that have been added to the Criminal Code. In 2015 and 2016, the Supreme Court laid down two mandatory minimum values, indicating that many are more likely to be invalid. Liberal passivity has left the task of trying them one by one to lower courts. The result: delay, uncertainty and extraordinary costs.

The prime minister promised to implement all the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in federal jurisdiction: # 32 proposes to allow judges to deviate from mandatory minima and similar restrictions. The former minister stated that she was reviewing all mandates and noted that they contributed to arrears in court. The result: crickets.

The government of Harper limited the ability of Canadians to be pardoned after demonstrating that they had stopped insulting. Based on data from Public Safety Canada, about 23 percent of adult Canadian men have criminal records. The liberal response: an increase in costs.

The Harper government has also made changes to federal correction programs that the liberals have not revised and resolved. For example, prior to the Harper Decade, Canada’s successful “accelerated conditional release” program allowed certain non-violent, first offenders to be released from our expensive, criminogenic prisoners in productive forms of community surveillance. Between 2003 and 2008, before the elimination, 4,191 prisoners were released on this program. Less than one percent was re-detained for violent crimes. To put this in context, 742,494 adults in Canada were charged with violent crimes. Twenty-nine of them (0.004 percent) were on this form of release.

A sensible reform of criminal law is never easy or has high priority. But most Canadians would probably be in favor of careful evaluation and possible action in this area, given the costs and importance of our legal system.

Instead, a small government document (16 pages long, with cover, blank pages, etc., but described as a “comprehensive” review of Canada’s criminal justice system) was quietly released last summer. It is described as “the first of its kind since 1982” – it ignores many truly comprehensive assessments since 1982. The (current) minister boldly stated that the evaluation found “consensus that the system requires major change.” The revision recommends reforming both grace and mandatory minima, taking into account “a certain degree of consensus” that grace should be made more available and that judges in criminal cases should have more discretion.

Recognize that change is needed and do it very differently: the mandate letter of 2019 advocates small things, not big change. The Minister of Justice is instructed ‘to work together with the Minister of Seniors to make a national definition of elder abuse’. This suggestion is in conflict with the assertion by former Minister of Justice 2018 to parliament that it provided Canada with a “evidence-based” definition of bestiality, a criminal offense responsible for one of the 636,714 criminal incidents involving criminal prosecution in 2017.

The Prime Minister’s mandate letter to the Minister of Public Security 2019 does not even mention penitentiary bodies or federal community surveillance programs. Apparently, reforms are not considered necessary for a penitentiary system that costs more than $ 2 billion a year and does not even provide prisoner access to training or education outside a high school diploma.

In the same letter, Trudeau claims that “there is no more important relationship between me and Canada than with the indigenous peoples.” The over-representation of the indigenous population in penitentiary institutions requires attention for correction programs.

Instead, criminal justice reform has been blurred since 2015 as a political priority, in the absence of a conservative government for the liberals to define themselves against it.

Lisa Kerr is a university lecturer in law at the University of Queen. Anthony N. Doob is emeritus professor of Criminology at the University of Toronto.

