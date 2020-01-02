Kenwood receiver $ 70 discount, Powerbeats Pro, more

Loading...

Thursday's best deals are Kenwood & # 39; s Android Auto Receiver for $ 70 off, plus Powerbeats Pro $ 200, and another off on the Yale Assure Deadbolt. Hit the jump for more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Save $ 70 on the 7-inch Android Auto Receiver from Kenwood

Best Buy's official eBay store currently offers the Kenwood 7-inch In-Dash CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX7706S for $ 330. Normally you get $ 400, the current offer saves you $ 70 and matches our previous listing for the best price we've seen in the past. Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver are equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen and are an indispensable upgrade of your ride. In particular, it makes keeping an eye on directions, playing music and more a piece of cake during commuting.

Powerbeats Pro hit $ 200

Amazon offers Beats Powerbeats Pro from Apple fully wireless earbuds in all colors $ 200. That's less than the usual $ 250 price tag and with our previous listing, as well as the Amazon price forever. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest audio from Apple and offers up to 24 hours of playback time and a fully wireless design made for workouts. Apple's H1 chip makes it easy to connect quickly and enjoy a greater range.

Yale Assure Deadbolt hits Amazon low

Amazon currently offers the Yale Assure Smart Push Button Deadbolt in polished brass for $ 72. Originally sold for $ 280, we recently followed a current rate of $ 110. It has fallen in price over the last week or so, with today's offer receiving another 35% discount and reaching a new low. This deadbolt is designed for use with Key by Amazon and allows you to take advantage of home delivery and more. You can also enjoy keyless entry either with an associated app or the built-in numeric keypad.

