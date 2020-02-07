Kenwood CarPlay Receiver $ 330, iPhone 7 BOGO, more

Best deals on Friday include Kenwood CarPlay receivers, iPhone 7 BOGO and Timbuk2 MacBook messenger bags. Here you will find the best offers and more from today’s 9to5Toys lunch break.

Kenwood CarPlay receivers from $ 330

Best Buy’s official eBay sales platform currently offers the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay and Android auto receiver DMX9706S for $ 450, Today’s $ 600 offer saves $ 150, surpasses our previous mention by $ 50, and marks a new all-time low.

Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receivers with a 7-inch touchscreen display are a must for your ride. This makes it particularly easy to keep an eye on the instructions, music playback and much more while commuting. There is also the option of connecting a second USB port so that your friends can hang up from the back seat. Buy more offers for CarPlay receivers from $ 330,

iPhone 7 BOGO

Metro by T-Mobile offers an iPhone 7 32GB for $ 50, with the option to add another one for FREE, You will need to pay activation fees for both lines, which is typically $ 30 per line. Adding a new line is also required for the giveaway. The iPhone 7 was originally sold for $ 650, though it is under $ 200 these days due to various promotions. It’s perfect for those who don’t necessarily need the latest technology.

The iPhone 7 offers a 4.7-inch retina display, a 12-megapixel camera, an A10 chip and more. The best? You can expect to get the latest iOS updates for a while.

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag is $ 58

Amazon currently offers the Timbuk2 Classic Large Messenger Bag in Dusk Blue for $ 57, Today’s $ 76 offer saves you 25%, is within $ 3 of the previous Amazon low, and is the second-best price we’ve ever seen.

This shoulder bag is made of a water-resistant material and offers space for the entire Apple range of MacBooks. There is plenty of storage space for chargers, cables and other important items. A curved Airmesh belt pad and distributed inner pockets to balance the weight of your carrier should become a more comfortable bag.

