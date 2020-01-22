Kentucky woman credits gifted Apple Watch for detecting AFib while sleeping

Apple Watch is known to have helped another user detect atrial fibrillation. Today, the local newspaper WHAS11 tells the story of Rosemary Stiles, who asked for an Apple Watch for Christmas in 2018 and now says that the device accurately detected the heart condition while she was sleeping.

Rosemary says that she felt tired and depressed daily and that she often fell asleep soon after sitting down. At the time, she had no idea of ​​the key symptoms of AFib.

“I felt tired, I was run down,” said Sitles. “I had no energy. I would get up in the morning and I could do a few things around the house but after a few minutes I had to sit on a chair, and it wouldn’t be long before I fell asleep. “

After falling asleep one day last year, Rosemary woke up to a notification from her Apple Watch saying that she had detected atrial fibrillation. It was this notification that prompted her to see a doctor at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Speaking to WHAS11, APRN Tara Mudd said Rosemary was one of the first patients to come to Norton where the Apple Watch was the first indicator of atrial fibrillation. Now rosemary has a renewed sense of purpose:

“I feel like I have been blessed,” said Stiles. “I think someone upstairs was trying to keep my life a little longer. I have more purpose here than something later. “

When Apple Watch detects an irregular heartbeat, it sends a notification to the user saying, “Your heart has shown signs of an irregular heartbeat suggesting atrial fibrillation.” The user is then asked to contact their doctor s ” he has not previously been diagnosed with AFib.

To learn more about the health features of Apple Watch, click here.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hIb0mVoNyE [/ integrated]