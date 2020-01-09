Loading...

The long awaited arrival of the Final Act in Kentucky Route Zero is just around the corner, and to celebrate their arrival, Cardboard Computers developers announced that they are launching a special TV edition of the game for PS4, Xbox One. and the Nintendo Switch.

The Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will include all five acts for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on January 28th. The last act is also published on the PC. This series has been around for a long time, since the first act in 2013.

The long-awaited point-and-click title is coming to an end and if you’ve never heard of the game or want it to come to the console, this new TV edition is for you!

Check out the brand new Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition announcement release date below:

Trailer description:

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION is a magical-realistic adventure game about a secret highway that leads through the caves under Kentucky and the mysterious people who travel it. Stroll the Kentucky highways, meet dozens of fascinating characters, learn the secret language of the bats and meet some friends in the morning. All five episodes and interludes are available and compiled in the “TV Edition” for consoles.

As I mentioned, the game has been running since 2013, so a lot has happened in the meantime. We actually had a review for the game in 2013, which you can read here! However, it is probably better to go blind and play all five acts in a relatively short amount of time, as a period from 2013 to 2020 is quite a gap and you will surely forget some details.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will be released on January 28th for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Are you planning to receive the special new edition for the game? Let us know in the comments below!

