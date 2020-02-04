Kentucky Route Zero Review – Surreal Adventure Perfection

Bought it myself. Revised at the counter.

Kentucky Route Zero is a fantasy of light and sound, a clear dream from the subconscious of the south, a distorted fable that breaks down the core of Kentucky folk culture until it is as strange and tempting as a rough diamond. It feels like Gabriel García Márquez’s magical realism has been carried over to the deep south of the United States, which has merged with one of LucasArts’ more experimental adventure games. However, developer Cardboard Computer never buckles under the weight of the titans that inspire them. Kentucky Route Zero feels breathtakingly original. It would be a triumph if something so powerful existed in any medium. But for it to exist nowAs an interactive narrative with striking images, meaningful decisions and moving music, it feels more like a miracle.

A massive horse sculpture protrudes above a lonely gas station. A cathedral with CRT screens houses a suffocating bureaucracy. A wire mesh highway stretches into oblivion and back. A river raft swims through a sealed bat sanctuary, a rare sight that is both terror and amazement. These are the images that fill Kentucky Route Zero with its extraordinary emotional power. Every step of this strange journey feels like a fleeting memory of a dream that was written down in the first awake moments of the day.

Conway is the delivery agent for an antique shop for families. He delivers to an address he doesn’t know: 5 Dogwood Drive. The game begins with Conway stopping at a gas station for instructions. He soon learns that Dogwood Drive can only be reached via a paranormal highway known as Zero. People speak of zero with a combination of fear and awe. Others doubt that it exists.

There’s a lot to tell about Conway’s story, but telling too much would do this fascinating story a disservice. Conway is our introduction to this world and he is the protagonist in the sense that his delivery sets Kentucky Route Zero in motion. However, the peculiar structure of this game has a lot to do with its title highway. It plays with our sense of perspective, suddenly draws in new characters and quickly throws others away.

With Kentucky Route Zero, traditional selection systems and long conversation trees are superfluous. Instead of offering branching paths that can be folded into a list of repetitive selections like a telephone menu system, players are asked to make a single selection at every moment of the dialogue. This gives an element of replay value to the approximately ten-hour experience: you won’t be able to see many of the game’s lines on your first run through each of the game’s five short acts and interludes. These decisions don’t shift the arc of history. Instead, they fill out little details from your companion’s life. Did Conway call his dog Blue or Homer? Is the voice on the other end of the phone line outraged or patient? When a stranger approaches, do you respond with confusion or clarity?

The absence of mechanical consequences liberates. It gives the player the freedom to choose options based on their own gut feeling, rather than the desire to get the “best” result. The player’s choice becomes a mirror in which the audience finds parts of themselves that are reflected in these characters. It feels surprisingly meaningful, more than in other games that focus on supposedly effective decisions, which boil down to clicking options from a menu to decide the fate of humanity. You may not be able to decide the fate of humanity in Kentucky Route Zero, but you can decide how other people should be treated.

It’s a subtle approach to game selection. There are no error conditions, no death, no reloading from a previous save once you realize the terrible consequences of your decision. It just rolls on, respects your decisions, but never lets them interrupt the flow of its narrative.

It is incredibly refreshing to play a game in which the totems and symbols of the “gameplay” exist and yet break away from the traditional consequences. It is not possible to reload a game for a second shot after a failed throw or to repeat a conversation that has destroyed your intended path of progress. Kentucky Route Zero floats there and translates parts of what you have given him into powerful moments of emotional liberation.

If you’re looking for a simple puzzle with a clean solution, you may be disappointed by Kentucky Route Zero’s refusal to follow clear narrative rules. This feeling of leaving is also his strength. It draws more from the literary tradition of Flannery O’Connor and Tennessee Williams than from contemporaries who point and click with the mouse.

A game that relies so heavily on long passages of text can easily fall apart without having good writing quality. Fortunately, this is the biggest benefit of Kentucky Route Zero. The writing is transcendent and effortlessly connects the magical with the everyday until it feels like a piece. It recreates the magic of the natural world by exaggerating its miracle. The giant bald eagle that helps the young Ezra, one of our main characters. Or the mysterious Echo River with places that are only shown when they are needed. Separated from its meaning, this game is filled with beautiful pictures.

But an experience that only focuses on these supernatural puzzles runs the risk of feeling light. Kentucky Route Zero works so well because it bases its wonder on the everyday realities of a damaged society. This is a journey through abandoned gas stations, empty museums and abandoned churches. It’s much more than magical highways and giant eagles. It’s about people who can’t pay their medical bills. The workers’ hopes were dashed by carefree bosses. And it’s about seeking comfort in the shadow of death.

A church that has been transplanted into a tiny storage unit by the strange government agency that recaptured its cathedral is abandoned, but a volume of the sermon repeats itself in an endless loop. A caretaker cleans up even though he no longer pays. An old man keeps appearing at a dilapidated switchboard, even though he was officially released. The ritual is soothing. It is all you know. And this is what this game is about: places that have lost their purpose, but are developing through muscle memory and fading tradition. It is a cry of pain over late capitalism, about the way industrialization turns people into goods, only to reject them when their borders disappear.

The greatest works of art are bundles of different emotions that meet, conflict, and spin in a chaotic dance. Even when beauty creeps into Kentucky Route Zero, especially in its incredibly touching fourth act, there’s always a tension lurking beneath it, an understanding of its fleeting nature. This is mainly thanks to the spectacular sound design and the wonderful selection of old gospel and bluegrass melodies, which have been rearranged by the composer Ben Babbitt with haunting flair.

A close friend of mine died about two weeks before I started playing Kentucky Route Zero. I’m not trying to make this a sob story, I’m just mentioning him because that experience was dormant in my head as I played, knocked, knocked, flooded with a little restless grief every moment.

Kentucky Route Zero is death. It is analgesia, it is nostalgia, it is a memory that is distorted over time. A pinprick of poison and honey flowed to the side, spilled onto the screen, slid past the gates, and peeked into the illusions we maintain to keep ourselves alive. A dream that is only half remembered was written down in notebook lines.

The winding highways in the south of the United States, where I’ve spent my whole life, are forever embedded in the walls of my memory. They expand further and further, cracked by the weather, the lane markings eroded, the sense of orientation lost. But it is comforting to know that they will always be there. The cicadas, engines and car radios buzz in the background and carry you to another place.

