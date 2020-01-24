Kentucky officials fear that bankrupt mines may abandon the purge

Shutterstock

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky officials fear that two bankrupt coal companies may abandon their environmental commitments.

At a hearing in West Virginia earlier this week, officials said Blackjewel LLC and Revelation Energy could bill Kentucky taxpayers for millions of mine recovery costs, the Lexington Herald leader said. Recovery is a process to improve the natural areas affected by mining. For above-ground mines, this usually means restoring the contours of the landscape and planting grass and trees.

State officials told the court that Blackjewel’s violations accounted for approximately 30 percent of the outstanding violations by the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources at the end of 2019.

Blackjewel made national headlines last year when the company suddenly fired hundreds of miners and did not pay them for previous work. Several employees protested the move by preventing loads of coal from running on railroad tracks in Harlan County. The company eventually paid the workers.

At a bankruptcy hearing in Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Kentucky officials referred to a letter submitted on January 13, in which the Department reviewed 20 percent of the permits held by Blackjewel and Revelation. It was found that the bonds used to meet the recovery obligations would fall below the estimated cost by approximately $ 38 million.

Blackjewel has stated in court that he has sold or intends to sell many of the permits that require recovery work.

