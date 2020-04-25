Kentucky hometown festival canceled due to COVID-19

Three Kentucky music festivals slated for September have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the return of large rallies.

The Hometown Rising country music festival, the Louder Than Life hard-rock festival, and the Bourbon & Beyond rock, roots music and whiskey weekend were all brought together for 2020. The three Louisville events, all scheduled for the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center, was to start with Hometown Rising. Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Old Dominion were among the artists featured.

In a statement, festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents said that the logistics of planning three festivals over several consecutive days had denied them the opportunity to wait and see. “Even if the festivals are not before September, the realities of advanced planning for the production of three consecutive events required that a decision be made as soon as possible. Our decision is also in line with the advice of health officials, ”they said. “We are working very hard to reduce as many of our ranges from 2020 to 2021.”

Full reimbursement for events, known as the Louisville Trifesta, will be available.

Bourbon & Beyond was the last program of the three Kentucky festivals, which was originally scheduled to take place from September 25 to 27 – the same weekend as the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival rescheduled in Manchester, Tennessee.