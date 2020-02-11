Kent State rolls out red carpet for Hanoi Jane on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the May 4 shootout

Kent State University rolls out the red carpet for Jane Fonda. That’s right – the liberal institution has invited celebrity “Hanoi Jane” to talk about the shootings on campus on May 4, 1970 during the Vietnam War protests.

Fonda earned her nickname after visiting Hanoi in 1972 to speak out against the U.S. military action in Vietnam. Fonda’s invitation therefore proves to be an extremely controversial selection of speakers for the college.

The Kent State shootout on May 4 is a terrible Vietnamese tragedy. Four students were killed and nine injured when the Ohio National Guard opened fire during a mass protest. Anti-war demonstrators had set fire to the ROTC building only days before. The demonstrators devastated the city and campus so much that the National Guard was brought in. The demonstrators even threw stones at the soldiers.

Hanoi Jane and Kent State

I mean, that’s just perfect. How hard is it to find someone who protests against Vietnam without helping the Communists kill American soldiers? “Actress Jane Fonda speaks on the 50th anniversary of filming at Kent State University” https://t.co/rqs0g6I0WB

– Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 11, 2020

Of course, Jane Fonda is known for her anti-war activism. The Oscar winner was infamous on a Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down American planes and their pilots during their visit to Hanoi.

Kent State believes this is an appropriate speaker.

This extreme left activism has haunted our universities to normalize outrageous behavior like that of Hanoi Jane. Her treacherous activities are celebrated again in Kent State. Many parents should ask themselves whether college costs are worth teaching their children.

“The May 4 Advisory Committee believes that it is a suitable voice for activism that spans many generations of young and old and is in line with the pillars and visions of the 50th commemoration,” said Kent State when he said Hanoi announced Jane’s participation in the event.

KSU asked Hanoi Jane Fonda to speak on campus on May 4, 20. The same woman who gave help and comfort to the enemy and was used as propaganda to denounce American and American troops during the Vietnam War. SHAMEFUL. It brings disgrace and shame to Kent. pic.twitter.com/lVj8ASZiOz

– Jim Trakas (@ JimTrakas), February 11, 2020

Not “Fonda” Jane

This is an insult to everyone who wears the uniform of the armed forces, prisoners of war, fallen soldiers, veterans, South Vietnamese who only want to live in freedom, boatmen who fled the oppression and all patriotic Americans who wear this uniform Support our country.

There are much more suitable speakers. Many other Americans spoke out against US involvement in Vietnam without going to the enemy’s capital to provide moral support to our enemy and pretend to shoot US airmen out of the sky.

Jane Fondas gold and diamonds

Jane Fonda is the epitome of liberal hypocrisy. She has so little contact that she had the credit for wearing “sustainable” diamonds and gold for the Oscars this week.

Pomellato wears jewelry at Oscars because it only uses responsible, ethically sound gold and sustainable diamonds. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IBfJzM84v2

– Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda), February 10, 2020

She believes that this somehow honors her and allows her to identify with the citizens. In reality, it just shows that she is a touchless, spoiled Hollywood elite. Someone who has enough cash to fly to Washington DC every Friday for a spectacle and get arrested during Greta Thunberg-inspired protests against climate change is not someone I or most Americans do can.

This woman was hateful to our military and actively propagated alarming climate theories like “disease extinction”.

Perhaps the 82-year-old actress should protest the climate by moving to a different hemisphere.