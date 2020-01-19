The Portland Trail Blazers traded Kent Bazemore for the Sacramento Kings. Photo credit: Portland Trail Blazers / YouTube

The Sacramento Kings roster received an upgrade on Saturday after completing a Kent Bazemore trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In return, Portland includes Trevor Ariza in its lineup. However, the kings hope that they will address some of their profound problems in the next phase of the season.

Portland sends Bazemore to Sacramento

So far, the NBA trade reports have been limited to a few small steps in the past few days. This included trading on Saturday, when Portland Anthony Tolliver, Kent Bazemore and two future second-round picks for the Sacramento Kings.

According to the ESPN report, the trail blazers will lose $ 12.5 million in salaries as a result of the deal. You will receive Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan in return.

Portland swapped Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver and two picks to Sacramento for Trevor Ariza, Wendell Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn), January 18, 2020

Bazemore has been in the league since the 2012/13 season and played with the Atlanta Hawks for most of his season. He has just joined the Portland Trail Blazers for the current season and has an average of 7.9 points, four rebounds, 1.4 assists and one theft per game.

As a member of the Hawks, he had a double-digit average in the four years before this season. It is believed that he can help Sacramento off the bank. So did his teammate Anthony Tolliver.

Tolliver signed with Portland this season as a free agent. This season it averages 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. He scored an average of 8.9 points with the Detroit Pistons a few seasons ago. That was Tolliver’s best point average since the 2009/10 season.

The list of kings gets a new rotation

Both Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver are expected to leave the bank in Sacramento. The Kings are now starting with De’Aaron Fox (PG), Buddy Hield (SG), Harrison Barnes (SF), Marvin Bagley (PF) and Richaun Holmes (C). Of these players, Holmes is out due to an injury but is expected to return next month.

As for the Sacramento bank, Bazemore will be part of the guard rotation right behind Cory Joseph. Reserve guards also include Yogi Ferrell, Justin James and Kyle Guy.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkFh3I5sEJM (/ embed)

The team has Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nemanja Bjelica and now Anthony Tolliver as strikers from the bank. In the centers, Dewayne Dedmon and Harry Giles Holmes help in the middle.

The ESPN report on trading with Kings Blazers said that Sacramento could shortly conclude a deal with Dedmon. He publicly applied for a trade and was fined for it. Dedmon is currently in the first season of its three-year, $ 40 million contract.

Sacramento currently has a record of 15-26, making it 14th overall in the Western Conference. They were scheduled for a Saturday night game against jazz in Utah, but Bazemore will not be available immediately. The deal will not close until Tuesday due to restrictions in Wenyen Gabriel’s Oregon Live contract.