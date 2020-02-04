Kenosha police are looking for suspect in theft from BMO Harris Bank on 52nd Street

KENOSHA – Police are investigating the theft of BMO Harris Bank near 52nd Street and 42nd Avenue in Kenosha.

Investigators say the crime occurred around 2.15 p.m. on Monday, February 3. Bank employees reported that a suspect approached a counter, demanded money and implied that he had a weapon – although no weapon was shown. The suspect received an undisclosed amount and left the bank on foot and fled to the west. There were no injuries.

The suspect was described as a man, white, shaved, with black sunglasses, a black hat, a black jacket and jeans.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is urged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Detective Ashley Kukowski is the lead investigator and her phone number is 262-605-5278. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

42,588124

-87.860155

.