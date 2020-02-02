Kenosha detective surprised the 5-year-old boy with stickers, new shoes, a backpack with school supplies

KENOSHA – A Kenosha mother shared a gripping account with FOX6 News about how a detective with the Kenosha Police Department went above and beyond for her 5-year-old son.

The boy named Landon noticed Detective Austin Brechue while he and his family were fed on Friday, January 24, and gathered the courage to ask Det. Brechue for a sticker. Unfortunately, Det. Brechue had no sticker on him at the time – apologies to the boy and promised to make it up.

Landon has Det. Brechue’s calling card and the officer told the boy that he is working in second shift – encouraging Landon to call him and leave a voicemail so he could get Landon to get a sticker.

Landon called on Monday, January 27 and left a voicemail for Det. Brechue. His mother said, “He was so nervous, but it sounded so cute.”

On Saturday evening, February 1, the family was surprised by a knock on their door. It was Det. Brechue, who showed up with more than just a sticker for the young Landon!

The detective brought stickers, a new pair of shoes and a backpack with school supplies.

Said mom Det. Brechue gave Landon a “HUGE hug” and told the boy to call him if he ever wanted to talk.

Landon’s mother wanted to share the story so that Det. Brechue gets the recognition he deserves.

