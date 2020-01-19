During his time at Parkhead, Kenny Dalglish scored 167 goals for the Hoops. So it’s safe to say that he knows a thing or two about pointed. And based on his recent comments, Dalglish seems to appreciate Patelt’s latest signing, Patryk Klimala.

After both Griffiths and Bayo had not provided meaningful backup to Odsonne Edouard in the first half of the season, Celtic decided to activate the € 4 million release clause from Patryk Klimala to bring him to Parkhead.

The Polish striker has already scored 7 goals this season and will add to that number after joining the Scottish champions. Dalglish believes that this kind of signature at the end of the season could determine the fate of the Premiership title.

The Celtic legend wrote in The Sunday Post:

“The first indications are that the striker of Poland under 21 has quite a bit about him, and there is genuine optimism about what he will help Celtic achieve in the next six months and beyond.

“According to all reports, Klimala Odsonne will push Edouard and is considered a competent substitute for the talented French striker. That’s exactly what the hoops in this window needed when they tried to stop Rangers from winning nine in a row. “

Celtic fans got their first glimpse of Klimala yesterday when he played Partick Thistle instead of Leigh Griffiths in the 79th minute. And they hope to see much more of him in the near future, while the Premiership title race is warming up.