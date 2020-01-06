Kennedy raises $ 1 million more than Markey in the last 3 months of 2019

Loading...

US representative Joseph Kennedy III has raised $ 2.4 million for his candidacy for the United States Senate in the last three months of 2019, according to his campaign, which would place him ahead of serving United States Senator Edward Markey, who would have raised more $ 1.4 million over the same period. Kennedy announced his fundraising figures on Monday morning after the Kennedy and Markey campaigns shared their totals with the Boston Globe the night before. Markey, according to the Globe, raised more than $ 1.4 million in the last quarter, outpacing Kennedy by about $ 1 million in raised money and cash in hand. Kennedy, who was a prolific National fundraiser for other Democrats during his Congressional term said nearly $ 1 million of its cash came from Massachusetts donors and that 75 percent of contributions were $ 50 or less. said it started the 2020 election year with around $ 5.5 million in its campaign account, compared to $ 4.4 million. that the Globe reported Markey had on hand. “These good fundraising figures reflect a strong and growing support base across the Commonwealth,” said Nick Clemons, Kennedy campaign manager. Primary also did not make public its fourth quarter fundraising figures. Campaigns are not required to formally report to the Federal Election Commission before the end of the month.

US representative Joseph Kennedy III has raised $ 2.4 million for his candidacy for the United States Senate in the last three months of 2019, according to his campaign, which would place him ahead of serving United States Senator Edward Markey, who would have raised more $ 1.4 million over the same period. trimester.

Kennedy announced his fundraising results on Monday morning after the Kennedy and Markey campaigns shared their top totals with the Boston Globe the night before. Markey, according to the Globe, raised more than $ 1.4 million in the last quarter, ahead of Kennedy by about $ 1 million in raised money and cash.

Kennedy, who was a prolific national fundraiser for other Democrats during his time in Congress, said that almost a million dollars in its cash came from Massachusetts donors and that 75 percent of contributions were 50 dollars or less.

The member’s campaign said he started the 2020 election year with about $ 5.5 million in his campaign account, compared to $ 4.4 million the Globe reported he had on hand.

“These good fundraising figures reflect a strong and growing support base across the Commonwealth,” said Nick Clemons, Kennedy campaign manager.

Labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, the third Democrat candidate for this year’s Senate primary, also did not release her fourth quarter fundraising figures. Campaigns are not required to formally report to the Federal Election Commission before the end of the month.