Kenin was born in Moscow and grew up in the United States

At that point, they were in the United States after a challenging decade to settle in their new country.

“When we got to the country, it was very, very, very difficult. I had to work at night and go to school in New York in the morning,” said Alex.

He learned English and computers while working as a driver at night, and struggled to decipher instructions that came out in the New York language when they came on the radio.

The family moved to Florida and Sofia started playing tennis with her father in the driveway of her home in Pembroke Pines before she was four years old. They tried to get her to play soccer and dance, but Sonia came to life with a racket in hand.

“She had great hand-eye coordination,” said Alex.

Before Kenin turned 10, she was out with a local professional and experienced tennis coach Rick Macci and, according to her father, was almost as famous as she is now.

When she won the Little Mo National Girls 10 title in 2008, she already had more to do with the biggest names in tennis than most people in her life.

Australian Open champion Kim Clijsters had shown her a tournament in Florida when she was six, Anna Kournikova had met her and she had rubbed her shoulders temporarily with Jim Courier and John McEnroe during promotional activities.

At the age of eleven she hit her father lightly and while his role as trainer, driver and hit-up partner continued, she expanded her ambition to be the world’s number 1.

Sofia Kenin will play in her first grand slam final

When it turned out that she knew the game, it became a trait that her father believed to have grown in the new world based on her parents’ experiences.

“I don’t think she saw all the victims we had to go through, but she knows about her,” said her father.

“It’s amazing what you do when you have to survive, and she knows about her. Thank God she didn’t have to experience her, but I think it made her hard.”

She is also her father’s eyeball as he travels the world and watches her improve her ranking from outside the top 100 to within striking distance of the top 10.

“She is the best person in the world,” he said of the world’s number 15.

As for their chances against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, he’s unwilling to say. What he reveals is that the attitude her daughter takes is the same that he took over 30 years ago when he was struggling to create a new home in America.

“It’s day after day,” said Alex.

