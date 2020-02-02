Kenin focuses on number 1 in the world after the triumph of the Australian Open

“I don’t know, but I hope so,” said Kenin on Sunday when asked if she could be number 1 this year.

“I would love it. This is my dream, this is what I thrive for and what I hope to achieve.”

Kenin defeated Barty in the semi-finals, but women’s tennis talent is greater than it has been in a long time. This shows this year’s finale, in which Kenin competed against the unoccupied Spanish star Garbine Muguruza, who was previously number 1 in the world.

Kenin and her family took on the experience of their first major title when fans learned of their history of immigration from Russia to America, where they discovered that their daughter had a natural talent for tennis.

The young American admitted that she loved every minute of her victory and would take a short break before turning her attention to her next round of tournaments.

“It’s slowly taking hold, it’s like a dream come true and it’s a privilege to be here,” said Kenin.

“Every game was not easy. I knew that I had to concentrate on my game and myself and move forward step by step.”

Kenin defeated Garbine Muguruza and won the title

“I tried not to let the nerves overcome me. In the situation I was in, nerves and a lot of things that went through my mind naturally happened, but I tried to take that away and focus on myself focus yourself. “

Kenin’s determined determination prevailed throughout this tournament, even when she was defeated 0: 40 early on in the third set of the final.

Muguruza seemed ready to take a third Grand Slam win, but Kenin refused to give up and saved the game.

“In the third set, in this 2-2 game, I was very close, a lot of emotions happened,” said Kenin.

“After 0-40, I knew I had to put it aside otherwise, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. When I won the game, I was thrilled and ready to go.”

Kenin was unknown to many fans at Melbourne Park and she admitted that after ending Barty’s hopes of winning her home event, she wasn’t sure she would have many fans in the final.

Loading

“I was super happy that they cheered me on because Garbine is twice Grand Slam Champion,” said Kenin.

“I didn’t expect them to cheer me after defeating Ash, but I felt like they were cheering me on, they really wanted me to win, and that really motivated me.

“I was so glad that people cheered me on and said this is your time, your moment. I thank them and tell them that I love them.”

Kenin looks forward to doing some shopping and partying with her friends at home before drawing her attention to the top spot.

“With the attention and everything, it will be different now,” said Kenin.

“I will relax, take a break and let everything work in.”

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading