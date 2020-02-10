Kendall Jenner traveled to Miami, Florida with Bella Hadid, Ben Simmons and these 14 other celebrities

Kendall Jenner is a girl from Miami. Well, she was actually born in Los Angeles, but she’s so much in Miami that she might as well be part of the Magic City. But when Kendall flies to Miami, she is rarely alone.

The beautiful model and the reality star was spotted in Miami, Florida with a lot of famous faces. Sometimes she is with her family like Kourtney Kardashian. Other times she is with her hot friends such as Bella Hadid. And of course she traveled to Miami with handsome friends such as NBA star Ben Simmons.

Regardless of who she is with, we are obsessed with Kendall. Even if we hate her. But she is hot, attractive and everywhere. Let’s get started, shall we? Here are Bella Hadid, Ben Simmons and 14 other celebrities with whom Kendall traveled to Miami.

16 Kendall and Ben Simmons recently revitalized their Miami heat … Yes, she loves her athletes

Kendall Jenner is currently in the news for flying to Miami and spending time with her ex-flame, NBA player Ben Simmons, notes Daily Mail. The couple was seen by the pool in a luxury hotel for the Philadelphia 76er player’s game against Miami Heat. A few days earlier the hot young couple went to the Super Bowl together.

15 Bella Hadid and Kendall were attacked by birds, but otherwise had a great time

Yep, Kendall and Bella Hadid were attacked by birds during a recent vacation together in Miami. According to The Daily Mail, the two hip fashionistas traveled together to the Magic City several times. Of course they are usually at the beach or at the pool and show off their incredible figures.

14 Kourtney Kardashian nestled against her sister aboard a luxury yacht … that seems to be their favorite mode of transport

Of all the sisters of Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian is the one who is most noticed on vacation with her in Miami. According to The Daily Mail, the two half-sisters usually hang out on a huge yacht by entrepreneur and businessman David Grutman. Although Kendall and Kourtney have seen the city wander together to go to a club or two.

13 Model Joan Smalls is enchanted and walks hand in hand with the Mega-Reality Star

Joan Smalls Rodriguez is a super model and actress (although we are not sure what she did). She is also a really good friend of Kendall Jenner. The two have been seen together in different cities, but Miami seems to be their favorite travel destination. Here they are outside the LIV nightclub in the southern metropolis. Of course the two leggy beauties are dressed to perfection.

12 When Kendall Jenner hangs with businessman David Grutman, it is usually on his hunt

Kendall Jenner clearly likes to keep friends in high places, wherever she goes. In Miami, David Grutman is one of her best friends, owner of several of the best restaurants and night clubs in Miami. According to Just Jared, he can afford the huge yacht, nicknamed ‘BIG’, that Kendall likes to sunbathe.

11 Baby Kendall and Baby Kylie traveled to Miami together while they were … Babies

Are not they cute? And they don’t actually look like they do now. Nevertheless, these are really Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Miami. According to Just Jared, the two were there in 2010 before they became the stars they are today. They hung out with their cousin, Mason Disick, in a luxury hotel before passing by Joe’s Stone Crab for a bite to eat.

10 Her non-friend-friend Fai Khadra is always on Kendall’s side in Miami

Kendall has a very special relationship with Fai Khadra. We don’t know much about him, but he has become a celebrity through proxy because he is always featured on Kendall’s social media. According to Just Jared, the two were seen multiple times together in Miami. Although they have always maintained a brother / sister-like relationship.

9 Kendall jumped in the DJ Booth with Daniel Chetrit … Although we are not sure how good she was at it

Like most hot girls, Kendall Jenner is regularly invited to the DJ booth. Here she is in Maimi with her boyfriend, DJ Daniel Chetrit. According to Just Jared, the two set fire to the roof while they played some beats in the LIV nightclub. They were accompanied by some famous friends from Kendall, including model Joan Smalls.

8 Entrepreneur Luka Sabbat always brings the party to Miami and everywhere else Kendall goes

Luka Sabbat has grown enormously on his social media, which often shows his relationship with Kendall Jenner. Although it was Just Jared who posted photos of him at Kendall in Miami. For those who don’t know, Luka is an actor and producer known for Grown-ish and Giants Being Lonely. He is also a self-proclaimed entrepreneur, which is always a somewhat idle title.

7 Let’s meet again with A $ AP Rocky … Maybe …

Jared just said that Kendall Jenner spent more than a year ago with her ex-boyfriend, rapper A $ AP Rocky in Miami. Not long after, the couple was spotted together in Nobu in Malibu, California. So, claiming to have returned to Kendall’s Miami hotel together at 4:30 in the morning doesn’t sound that far-fetched.

6 Justine Skye does many different tasks … But Kendall’s Miami Bestie is her number one

Justine Skye (AKA Skyers) became known for the first time thanks to her modeling work. But she soon became a singer, songwriter, model and actor … That’s a lot of areas to spread her talent. We wonder how good she is with it. According to Just Jared, she was seen at Kendall Jenner in Miami.

5 Celebrations with Papi Steak himself, David Einhorn … who clearly loves celebrities

As we said, Kendall likes to make friends in high places. And people like to make friends with her for the same reasons. After the 2020 Super Bowl, Kendall was photographed with David Einhorn, AKA Papi or Papi Steak by David Grutman. According to Just Jared, the sensation of the local restaurant has been a favorite with celebrity fans. Apart from Kendall, Papi has made friends with Drake.

4 Hang out with Kylie’s rumors Fling Zack Bia in Magic City

According to Just Jared, the socialite Zack Bia in Los Angeles is romantically linked to Kendall’s sister, Kylie. But he and Kendall have seen parties together in Miami. It is clear that there are no hard feelings between them. Zack is used to the celebrity scene because he also dates with the beautiful singer Madison Beer.

3 Kendall’s friendship with a famous photographer was completely visible

Renell Medrano won the New York Times Lens Blog Award even before she graduated from the Parsons School of Design in 2014, proving her talent behind the camera. Her growing influence in the photography world is how she became friends with Kendall Jenner. According to Just Jared, the two went on holiday together on the yacht of David Grootman in Miami in 2019.

2 A strange interaction with no one but Leonardo DiCaprio might have scared Camila Morrone

In 2019, EOnline and Just Jared picked up a story about Leonardo DiCaprio flirting with Kendall Jenner in a nightclub in Miami, despite their romantic connection with Camila Morrone. While hearing all of this said, we can imagine that this deterred Camila and others. Especially because the energy seemed to have been returned by Kendall.

1 Finally, Kendall traveled to Miami with the most important celebrity in her life … herself

Although Kendall has been to Miami with many celebrities, she is the most famous person she travels with. As we can see in these photos, she loves quiet time with a book and a good bikini … even if she is surrounded on a luxury yacht by sycophants who even want to absorb a piece of her celebrity.

