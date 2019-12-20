Kendall Jenner reveals her greatest excitations

Loading...

Kendall Jenner reveals the qualities she likes most in a couple.

“My biggest excitement is someone who has confidence and I really like an ingenious person. Someone who can make me laugh, "said the supermodel in a new Calvin Klein ad on Thursday for the brand's" In Bed With "video series." The more silly you are, the more you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think. what better. "

Jenner, 24, also shared a detour: someone struggling to feel comfortable with their own skin.

"My biggest dislike is someone who is too filtered," he said, wearing a sports bra and gray, white and orange sweatshirts from Calvin Klein. "Someone who is trying to be something that is not or is trying to prove something."

Jenner separated from NBA player Ben Simmons in the spring.

However, he was recently seen in one of his games earlier this month, which sparked rumors that the couple may have rekindled their intermittent romance over and over again.

