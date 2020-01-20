Kendall Jenner rediscovered former 76 star Ben Simmons

Is Kendall Jenner back from the Philadelphia 76ers with her ex-star Ben Simmons?

The couple, who were seen together on New Years Eve, were at the Little Sister Lounge in Moxy East Village on Saturday night after the Sixers defeated the Knicks at MSG. “They seemed to be together as a couple,” says one spy, who realizes that they came and went at 2 a.m. The couple was traveling with the Canadian rapper Nav.

We also saw Jenner and Simmons having a cozy brunch the next day at Bubby in Tribeca. The couple spent New Year’s Eve with Simmons, who rented the Attico rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia. Jenner was also seen at a Sixers game in Philly in December.

Page 6 reported in May 2018 that Jenner and Simmons were an item. During the September 2018 fashion week, Jenner was seen with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s brother Anwar at a party in downtown Cipriani in Soho. “Kendall sat with Anwar all night and messed with him for a while,” a spy told us at the time. “You didn’t care who saw them.” She was back at Simmons in November just so they could part again in May 2019.

