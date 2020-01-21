Kendall Jenner pulls out four ribs! Operation. Look at the photos!

The image of the model that you leave behind

Kendall Jenner has become one of the key players in social networks in recent hours. That’s right. The reason is none other than her last operation. Yes, it doesn’t matter how many the most loyal fans of it Kim and Kylie’s sister has assumed that for a long time Jenner had been the only one who had not retouched her figure behind her face, but now they would rather say nothing.

Among other things because an image of the model has released a class of rumors and speculations about a new possible operation. She has, of course, preferred to stay out of rumors and continue her busy day.

The operation of Kendall Jenner

Of course, the image she published a few days ago in which we could see the American show off ” tipazo “It seems to leave no doubt about it. And not a few have noticed that her waistline is not exactly the same as long ago.

That is why there are only a few who take it for granted that Kendall has removed four ribs. It is a common operation for all those women who want an excessively narrow waist.

In your case, the comments are not expected. “Something has been done”, “The differences with more than obvious”, “You can say what you want, but this girl has not lost her waist because of magic “Or” It is clear that surgery was performed “Its just a few of the many in this regard.

Comments that do nothing but spread the rumor and speculation even more widely. Kendalldoes not seem to clarify anything for the time being. It does not have to do it and it is not exactly those who choose to explain. After all, what you do with your body is only up to her.

