Kendall Jenner meets with ex-Ben Simmons on a date. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / Laurent Koffel

Kendall Jenner has been trying to keep her romance novels secret for a long time.

However, since the paparazzi faithfully follow Kendall, she has repeatedly faced challenges in protecting her life as a partner. The latest rumors come from evidence that the supermodel has reunited with former friend Ben Simmons.

The last time the KUWTK star and her NBA star love interest were seen together was on New Year’s Eve, according to Hollywood Life. But Kendall has always managed to keep dates away from paparazzi lenses.

Kendall Jenner saw him kiss Ben Simmons on New Years Eve

Jenner and Simmons hadn’t been seen in public in a few weeks. And all the publicity that went with that date could have prompted her to renew her efforts to keep her romance at a low level.

At the turn of the year, the duo went to a rooftop restaurant. Ben even rented it out to try to keep his date private with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians model.

This place, Attico, is known in Philadelphia for its vacation party packages. According to the rooftop restaurant party code, Kendall wore a blazer dress and heels. But before that date, the two had not been seen nearby for two weeks before mid-December when Jenner went to Ben’s basketball game.

Now there is new evidence that Jenner and Simmons are reunited and their romance continues.

Kendall Jenner wears sunglasses for a quiet brunch date with ex

Kendall wore sunglasses and went to New York for a relaxed brunch with Ben on Sunday. Put on the hoodies and dress clothes.

The brunch took place in Tribeca. Their clothes were a dramatic contrast to New Year’s Eve, but hooded sweatshirts couldn’t hide the two stars either.

Simmons has recently placed several icons on Kendall’s Instagram.

However, the two reportedly ended their love affair in spring 2019. You even saw Jenner meet Gigi Hadid’s little brother Anwar. But now the new evidence suggests that Kendall and Ben have reunited.