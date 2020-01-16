Kendall and Kylie Jenner have sued for lace underwear

Don’t understand your panties so quickly, but Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s lingerie could take them to court.

The famous sisters were sued by Klauber Bros, Inc., a company that makes original lace designs for underwear and other clothing. It is claimed that Kylie (22) and Kendall (24) used two proprietary styles on the waistband of a Kylie Shop thong and a Kendall + Kylie slip dress.

In the lawsuit filed in California on Wednesday, Klauber Bros, Inc. contained photos of the pieces in question created by Jenner and pictures of his lace. The arrangement, layout, and appearance of the designs in question are essentially similar. “

The top company aims for all profits from the sale of the two styles.

Images from court documents: Klauber Bros, Inc. Lace (L) and the waistband of a Kylie Shop Tanga (R)

This is not the first time that Kendall and Kylie’s clothing designs have immersed them in hot water. In 2015, the couple was sued by the Island Company for allegedly stealing the brand’s trademarked logo – “Give up your job. Buy a ticket. Tan. Fall in love. Never return ”- for use on T-shirts for collection with PacSun. (The Jenners version simply says, “Run away. Fall in love. Never return.”)

Two years later, photographer Michael Miller filed a lawsuit against the siblings claiming that they used his photos of the late rapper Tupac Shakur on their Kendall + Kylie t-shirts without permission. The mother of music legend Biggie Smalls, who was featured on a t-shirt from the same slanderous collection, also claimed that her son’s estate was never contacted because of its similarity.

A Kylie Jenner spokesman declined to comment and PR for Kendall + Kylie did not immediately respond to Page Six Style’s request for comment.

Images from court documents: Klauber Bros, Inc. Lace (L) and trim from a Kendall + Kylie slip dress (R)