Ken Jeong hosts a new show like ‘The Masked Singer’ at Fox

Get ready for another musical guessing game with Ken Jeong. The Masked Singer judge moderates a new show called I Can See Your Voice. It sounds a bit similar to Ken’s current concert.

Deadline reports that Fox has placed a series order on the show, which Ken also produces as an executive producer. It is based on a South Korean series and will be premiered later this year. Read on to find out what it’s about and how it differs from The Masked Singer.

Ken Jeong moderates “I can see your voice”

Ken Jeong shared the news on Instagram this week and wrote, “As the smartest judge at The Masked Singer, I also know how to see voices.”

WHY “THE MASKED SINGER” IS FILMED AT THE AIRPORT OF THE SECOND WORLD WAR

In each episode, a candidate is asked to tell the difference between good and bad singers without ever hearing people sing. Everything is based on lip sync, clues and “true or false proofs”. There will also be a jury of famous “comedians / experts”. The selected singer will reveal his voice in a duet with a “musical superstar”.

Even Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox, compared the show to The Masked Singer and said, “Like The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice is a distinctive format that creates a big, bold creative swing. And with Ken as the presenter, it will be another crazy ride for the audience. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_q50bCTp44 [/ embed]

Does that mean Ken leaves the masked singer?

The show certainly shares similar elements with The Masked Singer, such as the secret and the fact that it is based on a Korean format. “I can see your voice” is the opposite of “The Masked Singer” in that you can see people, but you can’t hear their singing voices.

SALTY SIMON COWELL BASHES “THE MASKED SINGER” AND “THE VOICE”

It doesn’t sound like this show is threatening The Masked Singer. They are both on Fox and The Masked Singer was a hit in the ratings. Ken Jeong also has no plans to leave his place on the panel soon.

When someone on Instagram asked him not to leave The Masked Singer, Ken replied that he “never” and added: “@maskedsingerfox FOR LIFE.” We are happy to hear that and can’t wait to see the new show.