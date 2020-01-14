SALT LAKE CITY – It’s Official: Ken Jennings is “the greatest of all time” – at least when it comes to “Jeopardy!”

The victory comes 15 years after Jennings’ first legendary game show run – a streak of 74 consecutive wins totaling $ 2.52 million.

Now, Jennings wins $ 1 million and a big fancy trophy.

The “Jeopardy!” The Greatest of All Time ”tournament started a week ago, and the prime time event attracted an average of 15 million viewers per episode, placing it at the level of the 2019 NBA Finals and the 2019 World Series.

From the start, “Jeopardy! The biggest of all time “was mainly a close competition between Jennings and James Holzhauer, who holds the single game record at $ 131,127.

This was also the case Tuesday evening.

During the first match of the match (one match equals two regular “Jeopardy!” Matches), Jennings drew a classic Holzhauer shot, going “all in” and betting all of her money on Jeopardy’s final question.

On Tuesday January 14, 2020, Ken Jennings won the Jeopardy! The biggest tournament of all time, winning the million dollar prize. ABC

It paid off.

The clue: “This region of Greece, which is home to Pan, is synonymous with rural paradise; it is a setting for the poems of Virgil’s shepherd, the “Eclogues”. ”

Jennings and Holzhauer gave the correct answer – “Arcadia” – but in a rare move, Holzhauer only bet part of his money. He added $ 11,381 to his total of $ 22,800, bringing his first game total to $ 34,181.

Jennings, who had the advantage with $ 32,800, doubled the score – an aggressive bet that brought her first game total to $ 65,600.

All that remained was to maintain the momentum.

For a while, it looked like Holzhauer was going to win – Jennings made smaller bets this time, and Holzhauer staked out, betting his $ 20,200 on the following Daily Double: “This large landlocked African country was surprised to be added to the U.S. travel ban in 2017, but was removed from the list in 2018. ”

In what has been a common game for all contestants throughout the tournament, Holzhauer seemed to be puzzled over the answer, waiting until the last second to let out the correct answer: “What is Chad? ”

With this response, Holzhauer took a large lead with $ 40,000 and closed the game with $ 44,000 compared to $ 23,000 for Jennings and $ 1,400 for Brad Rutter.

It all came down to the Jeopardy finale. And it was a category that the three candidates probably knew: the tragedies of Shakespeare.

“There are things that are disproportionately” Jeopardy! “” Jennings told Deseret News in an interview where he advised on auditions for the show. “As if they don’t have a lot of questions about opera, but much more than in real life, then learn the composers of 20 operas. Shakespeare’s plays are another manageable list.”

Jennings knows her Shakespeare. Jeopardy’s final clue: “He has 272 speeches, the largest number of untitled characters in a Shakespeare tragedy.”

Jennings found the right answer: the villain Iago. In a surprising move, the BYU graduate was cautious and wagered nothing, keeping his total for match 2 at $ 23,000.

All eyes were on Holzhauer.

His answer? “Who is Horatio?”

His bet? All $ 44,000.

With Holzhauer at zero, Jennings was officially the winner, with a total of $ 88,600 in two games. Jennings walked over to shake hands with host Alex Trebek before Holzhauer and Rutter lift him onto their shoulders so he can hoist the trophy up.

Throughout the “Jeopardy!” Biggest tournament ever, ”the three candidates paid tribute to longtime host Alex Trebek. ABC

Oh, and if you’re wondering about Rutter’s response to Shakespeare’s hint, he took advantage of this moment to pay a moving tribute to the longtime host of “Jeopardy!”, The show’s constant star , the three candidates expressed their gratitude during The tournament.

“You’re the best, Alex,” wrote Rutter.

In match 3 of the tournament, Holzhauer tenderly called Trebek the “ghost” – the “greatest host of syndicated television”. Tuesday night, Jennings got her own new label – the “goat (the biggest of all time)” from “Jeopardy!” Winners – showing the world that he hasn’t lost a step since his incredible run. show 15 years ago.