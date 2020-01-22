Danger! has crowned it the greatest participant of all time!

Last year it was announced that three top money winners, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, would compete against each other for $ 1 million in Jeopardy! The greatest special of all time.

On Tuesday, the game show tournament ended and Jennings won his third game in the fourth installment of the tournament, resulting in beating his two other opponents and earning the Jeopardy title! Best of all time.

Jennings appeared in the third game, with two wins against Holzhauer’s and Rutter’s zero. The two-game confrontation was a close match between Holzhauer and Jennings. The two entered the last Jeopardy, Holzhauer was only 10,000 points behind Jennings, but Jennings great risk and correct answer paid off – making him more than 65,000 points. In the second Final Jeopardy of the game, Jennings had only 23,000 points, while Holzhauer had 44,000. Although it seemed as if Jennings was beaten, he came through with the correct answer, while Holzhauer gave the wrong answer and lost all his points. Jennings ’Jeopardy! the winning total, including previous tournaments, brings him up to $ 4,370,700.

The tournament is the first ever to bring together the three most earning champions in the show’s history. Jennings retains the longest winning series in the game show history, with 74 games and winnings totaling $ 3.3 million. On the other hand, Rutter has the title of highest ever money winner in every TV game show. Rutter had never lost Jeopardy! to a human participant, and his winnings amounted to $ 4.6 million. Holzhauer also achieved the record for all 15 of the best one-day win records in the show and won the 2019 Tournament of Champions, with winnings totaling $ 2.7 million.

Although Rutter did not do well in the Greatest of All Time tournament, he still retains the title of highest earning Jeopardy! participant. Jennings’ $ 1 million prize was not enough to exceed Rutter’s $ 4.6 million record.