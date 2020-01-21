Kemba Walker beats LeBron James for the first time as Celtics top Lakers

BOSTON – Kemba Walker scored 20 points to end a long career against LeBron James and Jayson Tatum scored 27 to lead the Boston Celtics along the Los Angeles Lakers 139-107 Monday night and send the Western Conference top team to the biggest loss of the season.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 points and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which broke a three-game losing streak. The Celtics gave up the first eight points of the game, but turned things around when Anthony Davis, who played for the first time in almost two weeks, went to the bench early in the first quarter with a few 49-second errors.

James had 15 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who had won 10 of their previous 11 games. But the Celtics made 13 of their first 22 3-point attempts to open a 103-75 lead in the third quarter – the largest against Los Angeles the entire season until Boston made it a 34-point game in the fourth.

Walker, who spent the first eight years of his career in Charlotte, had gone 0-28 in his career against James – second in NBA history only to Sherman Douglas’s 0-30 head-to-head record against Michael Jordan.

LIMITED MINUTES

Davis was only expected to play 28 minutes in his first game after missing five in a row, as he landed hard on his back against the Knicks on January 7. Coach Frank Vogel said he would limit Davis to 28 minutes, but he pulled Davis when he recorded two errors in the first four minutes.

He did not return for the remainder of the quarter, as the Celtics turned a six point deficit into a three point lead. They built on that in the second, when Tatum scored 13 runs and Kanter had 12 to give Boston a 69-55 lead at the break.

David finished with nine points and four rebounds in 23 minutes.

Star-studded

The Lakers’ only visit to Boston this season brought forward a few celebrities, including rapper Snoop Dogg, former Sox slugger David Ortiz and a handful of members of the New England Patriots.

James took advantage of the trip to Boston to play a high school game that his son, Bronny, played in Springfield. The Lakers star reportedly made the 90-mile commute across the state in a helicopter.

TIP INS

Lakers: The 69 first half points were the most scored against LA this season. … The Celtics posted photos outside the dressing rooms of Lakers by Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley from their Boston days, along with one from Vogel, who started in Boston as a video coordinator. … The biggest loss of the Lakers season was a loss of 128-104 for Denver on December 22. Those were also the most points they had given up before Monday.

Celtics: Tatum scored eight runs on a 16-2 run that led Boston 97-68 with about four minutes left in the third and released the first “Beat LA!” song of the night. … Brown was summoned for a technical foul for taunting James after throwing him over in the second quarter. … The Celtics made only four of their last 12 three-point attempts and finished at 47%.

NEXT ONE

Lakers: At the Knicks on Wednesday.

Celtics: Host Memphis on Wednesday.