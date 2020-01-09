Kemba ejected back; Celtics blow themselves up by Spurs at home

Loading...

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points to lead San Antonio to a 129-114 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night when the Spurs scored 22 of the first 25 points of the game and held out through a second half slightly longer competitive – and controversial -. Kemba Walker returned after missing three games with the flu and was sent off with consecutive technical fouls when he pleaded a third quarter non-appeal. A full bottle or cup was thrown from the stands, landing in front of the San Antonio bench; no one was affected. The match was briefly delayed while the pitch was cleared and the announcer told fans not to do so. – deficit at 76-69. LaMarcus Aldridge made two of three technical shots and, when he missed the third, Derrick White was fouled and made two free throws to give the Spurs an 80-69 lead. San Antonio quickly went 11-0 and the Celtics never came back to a figure again. Lonnie Walker IV scored 19 points for the Spurs, who have gone 9-6 since Dec. 1 as they had a record of 7-14. . San Antonio avoided what would have been the Celtics’ first sweep of the season since 2011, with Gordon Hayward scoring 18 and Jaylen Brown scoring 16 for Boston, who lost two in a row for the third time this season. Walker was on an unspecified minute restriction in his first return match. But he ended up playing just 18 minutes before being thrown out for complaining about a hard pick from LaMarcus Aldridge. Walker finished with six points, four assists and three rebounds. The Celtics made a basket in the first seven minutes and followed 22-3 before Enes Kanter hit a touchline jumper to end a 14-0 run. He was 26-7 when Boston scored 11 of the next 13 points, and San Antonio entered the second quarter, leading 34-22. He was 65-47 at halftime. Tacko Fall played the first few minutes of the first half of his career. He was out for 5 minutes, missing a shot and grabbing a rebound. Marcus Smart hit his 500th career pointer by 3 points.

The Celtics will visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

