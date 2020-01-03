Kelowna video store saved from closure – Okanagan

Loading...

Published on January 3, 2020

Leo's videos are still open in Kelowna, even if they are in a different location.

Shop owner Leo Bartels announced that after 15 years in the store, he would sell the store in July 2019.

After a few months in the market, Bartels started selling inventory with the intention of closing the deal.

On New Year's Day, however, a contract was signed with a store clerk who would like to take over the business.

"It's the biggest thing I wanted," said Bartels. “To have another video store in Kelowna. It took me a long time to build this store, so it was fun and sad to watch people buy parts of it. "

Bartels said that while approximately six thousand films were sold, the store still has approximately twenty thousand films in stock.

He also said that after the loss of the rental agreement for Leo's current premises, the new owner hopes to keep the business in the neighborhood.

