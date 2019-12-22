Kelowna driver in hospital after being shot by police

Loading...

Police said a driver stayed in the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in a Kelowna police incident on Sunday.

RCMP claimed the driver did not stop for the police.

According to the RCMP, there was an "interaction" in which an officer tried to stop the driver a second time in a cul-de-sac in Kelowna's Glenmore neighborhood, "at police shots".

Despite the shots fired, the police said the driver had continued.

RCMP said the man was arrested but still in the hospital and being treated for "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds".

Information signs on the street in the viewfinder of a camera.

Jeff Martin / Global News

B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office, which investigates whenever police officers are involved in an incident in which someone dies or is seriously injured, has been notified.

RCMP had a roadblock on Highland Drive N., a cul-de-sac, on Sunday morning regarding the incident.

Police tape could be seen on a driveway behind the roadblock, and evidence markers could be seen on the street.

RCMP was seen late Sunday morning, escorting a small group of civilians into the cordoned-off area.

RCMP said there would be no further comments on the case based on the IIO investigation.

