Kellyanne Conway says Martin Luther King would be against Trump's removal

Kellyanne Conway answered a question on Monday about how the president observes Martin Luther King’s day by saying that the civil rights leader would oppose the removal of President Donald Trump.

At a press briefing in the White House, NBC News correspondent Geoff Bennett asked Trump’s senior assistant how the president viewed Martin Luther King’s day, which prompted Conway to note for the first time Trump was preparing for his trip to Davos before saying that the President “agreed with many things that Dr. Martin Luther King was defending.”

From there, it got even weirder.

Adding that the President and Dr. King would agree on “unity and equality”, Conway complained that it is not the President who “is trying to tear the country apart through a process of impeachment and a lack of substance which is really very shameful at this point. “

“I’ve had my opinion on this for a very long time, but when you see the impeachment articles that came out, I don’t think Dr. King’s vision was to drag the Americans into a process where the president didn’t is not going to be removed from office, is not accused of corruption, extortion, serious crimes and misdemeanors, “she continued.

After declaring that anyone who cares about the phrase “and justice for all” should appreciate that the President has a “full blast defense” in matters of impeachment, Conway concluded by binding on MLK.

“This morning, I was reading some of Dr. King’s lesser-known passages and I appreciate the fact that we, as a nation, respect him by giving him his own day,” she proclaimed.

“I am happy to share an anniversary with this day,” said Conway.

