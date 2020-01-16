Kellyanne Conway melts under the grill by Fox News on Lev Parnas

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway was invited four times by Fox News Thursday morning to categorically “refute” claims by Rudy Giuliani partner Lev Parnas that President Donald Trump was fully “aware” of what he was doing in Ukraine. She did not answer once.

After Fox released a clip of Parnas’ interview with Rachel Maddow of MSNBC from Wednesday evening, they asked him to refute his central assertions. Conway first tried to laugh, joking without irony: “Remember, people on TV are never under oath.” Meanwhile, the Trump White House prevented witnesses from testifying under oath and criticized the credibility of those who have.

But this argument did not satisfy Bill Hemmer, presenter of Fox News, who repeatedly burned Conway on the background of what Parnas said.

“Are you saying categorically, 100% what he claims to be wrong, yes or no?” Asked Hemmer.

Instead of answering yes or no, Conway then presented an “objection” to the idea that Parnas could know that Trump was aware of his movements. “You can’t say what someone else knew or thought,” she said. “It was a TV show, not a court.”

As she continued to obstruct, Hemmer interrupted her. “But back to Parnas, cut him off: is he lying or not, Kellyanne?”

“He is a proven liar, he has been charged,” she replied, again without addressing specific claims about Trump.

Moments later, Hemmer’s co-host, Sandra Smith, also spoke. “To conclude on this point, it is a yes or no question,” she said. “” Trump knew exactly what was going on, “said Lev Parnas and we ask whether this statement is true or false.”

“Trump knew what was going on how?” Said Conway, answering the right or wrong question with a question of his own. “In other words, what does Lev Parnas say?”

It was his fourth time refusing to answer the question and ultimately the Fox hosts had no choice but to move on.

