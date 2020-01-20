Kelly Ripa stopped drinking when Ryan Seacrest came to Live

Kelly Ripa announced that she had stopped drinking when Ryan Seacrest boarded Live with Kelly and Ryan after Michael Strahan’s retirement in 2016.

“I started the show and it stopped drinking,” Seacrest said Monday (via E! News) during a section on American alcohol habits. “What does that tell you? I don’t know … so good or so bad? ‘

Ripa, who discussed studies that Americans bought less wine overall in 2019 – apparently the first decline in 25 years. I say I stopped buying wine and there is a 25 percent drop. ‘

Ripa did not disclose exactly why or when she stopped drinking during the episode.

Although Ripa, 49, has made it a habit to roast Seacrest, 45, at awards ceremonies, the couple’s chemistry can be traced back to a close real friendship: “Ryan was always here because he was such a big part of my life I’ve been off camera for the past 15 years, ”she said to E! News in 2019.

Ripa has admitted that he feels blind to Strahan’s departure from the show after being asked to join Good Morning America in May 2016. Almost a year ago, he admitted that the two of them are no longer talking about the incident. After a series of hosts, Seacrest joined the 2017 show all day.